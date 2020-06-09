All apartments in Roselle
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:52 PM

655 W IRVING PARK RD, #3410, CHICAGO, IL (60613)

655 Irving Park Road · (224) 805-7398
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

655 Irving Park Road, Roselle, IL 60172

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
doorman
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
doorman
gym
pool
internet access
Updated 2 bed 2 bath in coveted Park Place Tower. Corner exposure provides tons of natural light and unbeatable Lake views. Unit features large living room and separate dining room, spacious bedrooms and plenty of closet space. Full Amenity building features 24 hr doorman, fitness center, expansive sundeck with pool, basketball court and interior access to market and dry cleaner. Steps to public transportation, restaurants, nightlife and more! Basic cable/internet, Heat and AC all included. Available 11/1, sorry no pets.
 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 655 W IRVING PARK RD, #3410, CHICAGO, IL (60613) have any available units?
655 W IRVING PARK RD, #3410, CHICAGO, IL (60613) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roselle, IL.
What amenities does 655 W IRVING PARK RD, #3410, CHICAGO, IL (60613) have?
Some of 655 W IRVING PARK RD, #3410, CHICAGO, IL (60613)'s amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 655 W IRVING PARK RD, #3410, CHICAGO, IL (60613) currently offering any rent specials?
655 W IRVING PARK RD, #3410, CHICAGO, IL (60613) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 W IRVING PARK RD, #3410, CHICAGO, IL (60613) pet-friendly?
No, 655 W IRVING PARK RD, #3410, CHICAGO, IL (60613) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roselle.
Does 655 W IRVING PARK RD, #3410, CHICAGO, IL (60613) offer parking?
No, 655 W IRVING PARK RD, #3410, CHICAGO, IL (60613) does not offer parking.
Does 655 W IRVING PARK RD, #3410, CHICAGO, IL (60613) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 655 W IRVING PARK RD, #3410, CHICAGO, IL (60613) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 W IRVING PARK RD, #3410, CHICAGO, IL (60613) have a pool?
Yes, 655 W IRVING PARK RD, #3410, CHICAGO, IL (60613) has a pool.
Does 655 W IRVING PARK RD, #3410, CHICAGO, IL (60613) have accessible units?
No, 655 W IRVING PARK RD, #3410, CHICAGO, IL (60613) does not have accessible units.
Does 655 W IRVING PARK RD, #3410, CHICAGO, IL (60613) have units with dishwashers?
No, 655 W IRVING PARK RD, #3410, CHICAGO, IL (60613) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 655 W IRVING PARK RD, #3410, CHICAGO, IL (60613) have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 655 W IRVING PARK RD, #3410, CHICAGO, IL (60613) has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

The Ponds on Plum Grove
619 Plum Grove Rd
Roselle, IL 60172

