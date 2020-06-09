655 W IRVING PARK RD, #3410, CHICAGO, IL (60613)

Amenities

recently renovated gym pool air conditioning doorman basketball court

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court doorman gym pool internet access

Updated 2 bed 2 bath in coveted Park Place Tower. Corner exposure provides tons of natural light and unbeatable Lake views. Unit features large living room and separate dining room, spacious bedrooms and plenty of closet space. Full Amenity building features 24 hr doorman, fitness center, expansive sundeck with pool, basketball court and interior access to market and dry cleaner. Steps to public transportation, restaurants, nightlife and more! Basic cable/internet, Heat and AC all included. Available 11/1, sorry no pets.

