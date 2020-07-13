120 Apartments for rent in Rolling Meadows, IL with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
29 Units Available
Willow Bend Apartments
2850 Southampton Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,068
1550 sqft
Just minutes from interstates 90 and 290, these freshly renovated apartments offer redone kitchens and spacious living areas. Close to Woodfield Mall and Rolling Meadows High School. Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, playground and outdoor recreational spaces.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
22 Units Available
Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1275 sqft
Just off I-90 and Highway 53. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and luxurious walk-in closets. On-site amenities for active residents including pool, volleyball and gym in park-like setting. Media room and concierge.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
3607 Kirchoff Rd
3607 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1400 sqft
Gorgeous Rehab - 3BR/2BA home. Close to Route 53. Huge lot! Good schools. $2300/mo + Security deposit ($1500) CONTACT MARIA @ 312-804-2229 via Text -Stainless applicances -Hardwood floors -AC -2.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
102 Ironwood Court
102 Ironwood Court, Rolling Meadows, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2384 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house in award winning school districts. Beautiful great room addition with Anderson sliding doors and skylights. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Full basement for extra storage.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2850 Southampton Drive
2850 Southampton Drive, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,258
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the desirable town of Rolling Meadows, Willowbend Apartments & Townhomes are conveniently located to Woodfield Mall, Busse Woods, shopping, restaurants and easy access to I90 & I290.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4503 Magnolia Drive
4503 Magnolia Drive, Rolling Meadows, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2063 sqft
75% brick home in Plum Grove Hills Subdivision. Home in excellent condition. Nice master bedroom and bath on first level. Three more beds upstairs. Two full baths. All wood flooring! Almost all new appliances. New roof in 2017.

1 of 10

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
3810 Bobwhite Lane
3810 Bobwhite Lane, Rolling Meadows, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1095 sqft
Move right in to this spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home nestled on a beautiful corner lot with oversized 2 car garage. Lots of outdoor space with large fenced-in backyard and patio.
Results within 1 mile of Rolling Meadows
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
22 Units Available
North 680
680 E Algonquin Rd, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,427
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1283 sqft
Approximately 30 miles from downtown Chicago, these luxury homes boast community extras such as fire pits, BBQ grills, and a heated pool. Pet friendly, with nearby trails for Fido.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
4 Units Available
Fieldpointe of Schaumburg
1708 Arbor Sq, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,075
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,441
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
948 sqft
Gorgeous community with resort-style pool, business center, gym and open courtyard. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to downtown Chicago and O'Hare Airport.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
228 Units Available
Element at Veridian
2200 Progress Parkway, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,499
683 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1191 sqft
Element at Veridian, not just an apartment home, it's a lifestyle home. Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom floorplans, Element at Veridian provides sophistication to your lifestyle.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
358 S Jewel Ct
358 South Jewel Court, Palatine, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Available 08/31/20 Sun-drenched two story townhouse - Property Id: 313905 Welcome home to this spacious sun-drenched two story townhouse in the desirable Coventry Park subdivision.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1919 Prairie Sq Unit 204
1919 Prairie Square, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1919 Prairie Sq Unit 204 Available 07/31/20 One Bed One Bath Condo Near Woodfield Mall - Beautifully updated condo for rent with pond view. The condo features updated kitchen / bath and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
819 South DWYER Avenue
819 South Dwyer Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
Freshly updated condo with premium 3rd floor private, quiet location! Fresh paint and new flooring throughout in 2017! New appliances in 2017! Big rooms, closet organizers, and plenty of storage with the extra storage unit right outside the front

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
169 East Palatine Road
169 East Palatine Road, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Great location condo with privacy and a top level unit (no one walking or living above you!) Unit is located in cul-de-sac off of Oak Street & Palatine Rd.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
50 North PLUM GROVE Road
50 North Plum Grove Road, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1250 sqft
STUNNING LUXURY CONDO IN GORGEOUS PROVIDENCE BUILDING IN DOWNTOWN PALATINE. GREAT 7TH FLOOR UNIT WITH AWESOME VIEW. RARE 13 FT CEILINGS, HARDWOOD, KITCHEN WITH PROFESSIONAL APPLIANCES SUB ZERO, WOLF, BOSCH & GRANITE IN KITCHEN AND BATHS.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
24 North Hale Street North
24 North Hale Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1280 sqft
Spacious vintage 2 bedroom plus finished basement. If you are looking for space, this is a great place! Hardwood floors through-out, 9' ceilings, crown molding, large windows, front porch located in downtown Palatine.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
20 North HALE Street
20 North Hale Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1580 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful opportunity to live in this spacious & charming vintage Rowhome w/finished English basement w/den located in downtown Palatine! Hardwood floors throughout, 9'ft ceilings, large dining room, newer windows.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
615 West Parkside Drive
615 West Parkside Drive, Palatine, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1800 sqft
Highly sought after location offers top rated schools including PLEASANT HILL ELEMENTARY, PLUM GROVE JH & FREMD HS! You'll love the gorgeous kitchen with its beautiful cabinets, quartz counter tops and high end Jenn-Air stainless appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
24 West Station Street
24 West Station Street, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
FABULOUS LOFT CONDO DOWNTOWN PALATINE, WALK TO METRA, RESTAURANTS, BARS & SHOPPING. ENTRY DOOR MARKED 24W, ELEVATOR TO 2ND FLOOR.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
664 East Algonquin Road
664 East Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1588 sqft
Come see one of Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome communities! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Winston Park Northwest
2340 North Brett Lane
2340 N Brett Ln, Palatine, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1800 sqft
AVAILABLE TO RENT FROM 9/1 ***CHECK OUT THE 3D VIRTUAL TOUR - Floor plan and square footage on tour/3D tour*** 2015 BUILT TOWNHOME shows like a MODEL HOME. East-West Facing 3 Bed 3.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
690 East Algonquin Road
690 East Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,613
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see one of Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome communities! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
700 East Algonquin Road
700 East Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1130 sqft
Come see one of Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome communities! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg.
Results within 5 miles of Rolling Meadows
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
33 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg
1024 North Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$975
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1036 sqft
RMK...Rely on our Management Knowledge.
City Guide for Rolling Meadows, IL

Famous actor Gary Cole calls Rolling Meadows home.

The gently rolling terrain and Golden Corridor may be what initially draw you in to the city of Rolling Meadows, right? Of course, it can't be the overall good schools, ease of getting to and from the bigger cities for work, and the moderate housing prices. There's plenty of reason to consider this city as your first place to live or even the place you retire.

Having trouble with Craigslist Rolling Meadows? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rolling Meadows, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rolling Meadows apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

