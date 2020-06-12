/
3 bedroom apartments
145 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rolling Meadows, IL
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
30 Units Available
Willow Bend Apartments
2850 Southampton Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,928
1550 sqft
Just minutes from interstates 90 and 290, these freshly renovated apartments offer redone kitchens and spacious living areas. Close to Woodfield Mall and Rolling Meadows High School. Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, playground and outdoor recreational spaces.
Last updated June 12 at 06:23pm
21 Units Available
Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1275 sqft
Just off I-90 and Highway 53. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and luxurious walk-in closets. On-site amenities for active residents including pool, volleyball and gym in park-like setting. Media room and concierge.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
104 lexington Lane
104 Lexington Ln, Rolling Meadows, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1913 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 104 lexington Lane in Rolling Meadows. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4503 Magnolia Drive
4503 Magnolia Drive, Rolling Meadows, IL
75% brick home in Plum Grove Hills Subdivision. Home in excellent condition. Nice master bedroom and bath on first level. Three more beds upstairs. Two full baths. All wood flooring! Almost all new appliances. New roof in 2017.
Results within 1 mile of Rolling Meadows
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
238 Units Available
Element at Veridian
2200 Progress Parkway, Schaumburg, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1466 sqft
Element at Veridian, not just an apartment home, it's a lifestyle home. Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom floorplans, Element at Veridian provides sophistication to your lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1933 Songsparrow Court
1933 Songsparrow Court, Schaumburg, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
3 bedroom 2/1 bath townhouse. Family room with plenty of storage and hardwood floors. SS appliances in Kitchen with granite counter tops. Easy access to highways. Very close to shopping, restaurants and Woodfield Mall. Large resident pool area.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
615 West Parkside Drive
615 West Parkside Drive, Palatine, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
Highly sought after location offers top rated schools including PLEASANT HILL ELEMENTARY, PLUM GROVE JH & FREMD HS! You'll love the gorgeous kitchen with its beautiful cabinets, quartz counter tops and high end Jenn-Air stainless appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Rolling Meadows
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Willow Crossing
1031 Charlela Ln, Elk Grove Village, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1200 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-290. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, pool, volleyball court, courtyard and elevator.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
40 Units Available
Orion Prospect
475 W Enterprise Dr, Mount Prospect, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1067 sqft
Residents of this community have access to a variety of shopping and dining options along West Oakton Street and Elmhurst Road. Stay in shape at the volleyball court, pool or gym. Units are recently renovated.
Last updated June 12 at 06:43pm
14 Units Available
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1650 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
The Clayson
860 W Panorama Dr, Palatine, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,791
1225 sqft
Located on Panorama Drive, this new development provides a peaceful, wooded setting, on-site swimming pool, renovated units complete with sleek white cabinets, stainless steel appliance packages and wood flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
The Ponds on Plum Grove
619 Plum Grove Rd, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1179 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Grounds feature tranquil park-like setting, business center, pool and gym. Conveniently located near O'Hare Airport, Roselle Town Square, Stratford Town Square and downtown Chicago.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
62 Units Available
Bourbon Square Apartments
500 E Constitution Dr, Palatine, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1341 sqft
Prime lakeside location in the suburbs just 30 minutes from the north side of Chicago. Sunny pool deck, sauna, tennis court and hot tub. Apartments have huge closets and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
46 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg
1024 North Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1241 sqft
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
30 Units Available
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
2113 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
105 Units Available
Barrington Lakes Apartments
2200 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1338 sqft
Barrington Lakes Apartments offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Equipped with renovated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies, find which style works best for you. Barrington Lakes provides a true community environment.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Williams Reserve
1245 E Prairie Brook Dr, Palatine, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1080 sqft
Best kept secret in Palatine! Williams Reserve is a hidden gem with award winning landscape. The property has ponds and streams throughout to create a tranquil environment.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
47 Units Available
Mount Prospect Greens
2000 W Algonquin Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1183 sqft
Modern apartments with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and new carpet. Picnic and grilling area. Extra storage space, playground and easy access to public transportation. Minutes from I-90 and Woodfield Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
56 Units Available
Arlington Heights
2134 S Goebbert Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1128 sqft
Beautiful landscaping near Roosevelt University. Open floor plans. Volleyball court, playground, beautiful pool, and business center on-site. Updated amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of space. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1480 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1265 Clover Lane
1265 Clover Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1772 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1265 Clover Lane in Hoffman Estates. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
244 East Berkley Lane
244 Berkley Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1401 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom ranch home! Hardwood flooring throughout living area and bedrooms, with tile flooring in kitchen. Master bedroom has two closets and direct access to full bath.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
615 Mohave st
615 Mohave Street, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1750 sqft
Available 07/07/20 Bright and airy 3bed/2 bath Home with large yard. - Property Id: 297951 Bright and airy home with open floor plan and 4 skylights. New floors and completely repainted this year. Large years with detached 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2642 N. Forrest Lane
2642 North Forrest Lane, Arlington Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
Arlington Heights Home Available For Rent! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with 2 Car Garage located in the Northgate Subdivision. The kitchen features cherry stained cabinetry, granite counters, and a large eating area.
