2 bed 2 bath apartments
102 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Rolling Meadows, IL
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
5456 Mayflower Court
5456 Mayflower Court, Rolling Meadows, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2050 sqft
Come take a look at your next home because it won't last long! There is great space in this 2 story townhouse with the kitchen overlooking the main living space. Also large basement for storage or additional living space.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
4607 KINGS WALK Drive
4607 Kings Walk Drive, Rolling Meadows, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
875 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo Located in Sought After School District 211! Spacious Floorplan Features Newer Windows and Doors, White Trim with 6 Panel Doors, Crown Molding, Wood Laminate Flooring & Recessed Lighting Throughout! Open Kitchen Featuring an
Results within 1 mile of Rolling Meadows
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
23 Units Available
North 680
680 E Algonquin Rd, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1283 sqft
Approximately 30 miles from downtown Chicago, these luxury homes boast community extras such as fire pits, BBQ grills, and a heated pool. Pet friendly, with nearby trails for Fido.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
238 Units Available
Element at Veridian
2200 Progress Parkway, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1191 sqft
Element at Veridian, not just an apartment home, it's a lifestyle home. Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom floorplans, Element at Veridian provides sophistication to your lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
909 Casey Court
909 Casey Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Luxury 2 bedroom with gorgeous new hardwood floors throughout. New kitchen with maple cabinets and granite counter tops. Updated bathrooms. Large balcony with Lakeview. Laundry in building.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
24 West Station Street
24 West Station Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
FABULOUS LOFT CONDO DOWNTOWN PALATINE, WALK TO METRA, RESTAURANTS, BARS & SHOPPING. ENTRY DOOR MARKED 24W, ELEVATOR TO 2ND FLOOR.
Results within 5 miles of Rolling Meadows
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
49 Units Available
TGM Park Meadows
10 N Lincoln Meadows Dr, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1014 sqft
An upscale community with green initiatives and modern design features. Here you'll enjoy a variety of exceptional amenities and attentive service as well as the convenient location with easy access to downtown Chicago. We Are Currently Renovating!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
61 Units Available
Arlington Heights
2134 S Goebbert Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
879 sqft
Beautiful landscaping near Roosevelt University. Open floor plans. Volleyball court, playground, beautiful pool, and business center on-site. Updated amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of space. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:07am
22 Units Available
Remington Place Apartments
201 W Remington Cir, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1121 sqft
With 33 acres of living space, this community features a jogging path, heated outdoor pool and sports courts. Unique interior designs include decorative mini blinds, private patio or balcony, and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
12 Units Available
The Pointe
1601 W Woods Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
989 sqft
First-class amenities! Free cyber lounge & poolside Wi-Fi, heated pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy perks such as included washer and dryer package and easy access to Route 53 and I-90.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
39 Units Available
Orion Prospect
475 W Enterprise Dr, Mount Prospect, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
870 sqft
Residents of this community have access to a variety of shopping and dining options along West Oakton Street and Elmhurst Road. Stay in shape at the volleyball court, pool or gym. Units are recently renovated.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Orion Arlington Lakes
909 E Golf Rd Apt 1, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1190 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights
650 W Rand Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1640 sqft
Five minutes from Highway 53, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include basketball and tennis courts, bike storage, and a fully equipped clubhouse.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
18 Units Available
Waterford Place
313 W Happfield Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
990 sqft
Newly renovated apartments packed with great features, including hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patios. The peaceful and pet-friendly community is close to schools, parks and a golf course.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
20 Units Available
Cypress Place
975 Jefferson Sq, Elk Grove Village, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1136 sqft
Luxurious ceramic tile bathroom, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Fully-equipped kitchens with plenty of storage space. Courtyard, on-site laundry, gym, 24-hour maintenance and pets are welcome.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
61 Units Available
Bourbon Square Apartments
500 E Constitution Dr, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1341 sqft
Prime lakeside location in the suburbs just 30 minutes from the north side of Chicago. Sunny pool deck, sauna, tennis court and hot tub. Apartments have huge closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
25 Units Available
Orion ParkView
1821 W Golf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
920 sqft
Luxurious units feature wood-burning fireplace, extra storage and vaulted ceilings. Community includes parking, pool, playground and garage. Convenient location close to Clearwater Park and Golf Road.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
Brook Run
2734 N Buffalo Grove Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
959 sqft
A resort-style community with a large fitness center, pool, and grilling area. Modern living just minutes from Chicago. Apartments feature cathedral ceilings, private balconies or patios, and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
46 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg
1024 North Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1036 sqft
RMK...Rely on our Management Knowledge.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
14 Units Available
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1175 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
30 Units Available
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1437 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
23 Units Available
20 West Apartments
20 West Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1026 sqft
COME HOME TO 20 WEST 20 West Luxury Apartments in Mt. Prospect, IL, is impeccably designed with you in mind. Find the perfect layout at our pet-friendly community - 20 West offers upscale junior, 1, and 2-bedroom floor plans.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:07am
Central Business District
21 Units Available
Hancock Square at Arlington Station
180 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
1032 sqft
On major public transportation line, near parks, restaurants and Metropolis Performing Arts Center. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in recently renovated building. Units have in-suite laundry facilities, granite counters and walk-in closets. Pets welcome.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Barrington Lakes
104 Units Available
Barrington Lakes Apartments
2200 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1097 sqft
Barrington Lakes Apartments offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Equipped with renovated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies, find which style works best for you. Barrington Lakes provides a true community environment.
