Apartment List
/
IL
/
riverside
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:41 AM

745 Apartments for rent in Riverside, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Riverside renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
112 East Quincy Street - 2, Unit 2
112 East Quincy Street, Riverside, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1300 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, bright 3 bedroom 2 full baths, 2nd floor apartment. Large bedrooms, hardwood floors, central AC, forced gas heat. Front balcony Walk to downtown, great school district, grocery store, local pub and restaurants.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
3024 Harlem Avenue
3024 South Harlem Avenue, Riverside, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
850 sqft
Recently updated MCM apartment in historic Riverside! Condo quality finishes, modern kitchen with dishwasher, and updated bath. Hardwood flooring throughout. Central heat and air. Spacious laundry area inside building.
Results within 1 mile of Riverside

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Berwyn
2602 Euclid Ave
2602 Euclid Avenue, Berwyn, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Available 09/01/20 Berwyn 2BR - Property Id: 319925 Cozy two bedroom hardwood floors in Berwyn hardwood floors, backyard space, laundry in building, and Heat included. Near shopping and restaurants. Pets allowed 1 month security deposit.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Berwyn
6848 32nd Street
6848 32nd St, Berwyn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Large 2 Bedroom with Hardwood floors throughout , Granite counter kitchen, mosaic title backslash spacious kitchen , huge dining room, street parking, washer dryer in building.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
Berwyn
3223 S Harlem Avenue - 4
3223 South Harlem Avenue, Berwyn, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
950 sqft
Sunny & clean Berwyn 1 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment. On-site Laundry. 1/2 block North of Metra stop on Harlem Avenue. Nice clean kitchen with dishwasher...Parking and Heat included in the rent

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2217 Desplaines Avenue
2217 Des Plaines Avenue, North Riverside, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
832 sqft
REMODELED BATH W/MARBLE FORMICA CABINET KITCHEN WITH ISLAND AND MANY CABINETS. THERMOPANE WINDOWS, HARD WOOD FLOORS & OAK TRIM. RENT INCLUDES HEAT, WATER & PARKING.
Results within 5 miles of Riverside
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:15 AM
$
22 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,680
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,641
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,303
1063 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 06:01 AM
$
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,659
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Austin
5836 W Madison St
5836 W Madison St, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
400 sqft
Within walking distance to Garfield Park. Also close to Illinois Medical District and the University of Illinois at Chicago. Studios and 1-bedroom apartments with phone entry intercoms, ceiling fans and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Austin
5236 W Harrison
5236 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$945
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Apartments located on Harrison Street, close to 290. They offer range, oven, refrigerator and hardwood floors. Amenities include on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Heat is included. Cats and dogs are allowed.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Austin
5201 W Washington Blvd
5201-07 West Washington Boulevard, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
613 sqft
Welcome to 5201 W Washington Blvd in South Austin on the West side of Chicago! This property offers Studio, 1-Bedroom, and 2-Bedroom apartments for rent. Live within walking distance to local restaurants, numerous schools, and Columbus Park.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Austin
1145 N Austin Blvd
1145 North Austin Boulevard, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$930
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near public transportation, parks, and schools. Spacious interiors with large windows for ample light. Updated kitchens. Pet-friendly. A smaller community in the Austin neighborhood of Chicago.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
West Village
812 S 19th Avenue - Pangea Apartments
812 S 19th Ave, Maywood, IL
1 Bedroom
$880
575 sqft
Recently renovated, these apartments feature attractive hardwood floors and large windows. Kitchens feature ample cupboard space. Located near the Dwight D. Eisenhower Expressway and several bus routes.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Austin
735-49 N Austin
749 N Austin Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
575 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, well-lit recently renovated units with hardwood floors and patio or balcony. High-quality refrigerator and stove included, plus on-site laundry facilities and internet access. Heat included.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
19 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,518
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,674
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
25 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,423
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1021 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
East Village
1010 S 2nd Ave
1010 S 2nd Ave, Maywood, IL
Studio
$945
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly classic units with hardwood floors, refrigerator and on-site laundry facilities. Some utilities included and parking available. Online portal for convenience. Close to schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Austin
310 N Menard
310 N Menard Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes near Austin Park and Ellington Elementary School. Homes include kitchen with granite counters, hardwood floors and internet access. Recently renovated apartments with some paid utilities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:30 AM
7 Units Available
Austin
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,860
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 Lofts in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Austin
5800 W Iowa St
5800 W Iowa St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
750 sqft
Page does not give any information about units or amenities. Please check. Page does not give any information about units or amenities. Please check. Page does not give any information about units or amenities.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Austin
729 N Central Ave
729 N Central Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
725 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with hardwood floors and eat-in kitchens close to various Austin neighborhood amenities. Walk to pharmacies, shops, restaurants and public transportation. Short drive to I-290.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
South Maywood
Pangea 2115 S 4th Street Apartments
2115 S 4th Ave, Maywood, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
750 sqft
Within walking distance to Loyola Medical Center. Studio and 1- and 2-bedroom apartments pre-wired for telephone and cable. Air conditioning and kitchen appliances found in every apartment. On-site car park and laundry.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Austin
5011 W Maypole Ave
5011 W Maypole Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$905
510 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to W Washington Blvd and Highway 50. Apartments have granite counters, a refrigerator and an oven. Community has parking and on-site laundry. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Austin
5957 W Madison
5957 W Madison St, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$905
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, spacious homes in the heart of Oak Park and great restaurants. This community offers on-site laundry, parking and high-speed internet access in every apartment. Some utilities paid and nearby entertainment in Chicago!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Riverside, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Riverside renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, IL
Downers Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILJoliet, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILBerwyn, ILBrookfield, ILForest Park, ILBroadview, ILLa Grange Park, ILMaywood, IL
Cicero, ILLa Grange, ILRiver Forest, ILElmwood Park, ILBurr Ridge, ILHinsdale, ILOak Lawn, ILChicago Ridge, ILWillowbrook, ILSchiller Park, ILNorridge, ILHarwood Heights, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College