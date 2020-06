Amenities

patio / balcony garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Your new home is ready to move in. Everything recently painted. Carpets cleaned. Extra large sunny apartment with exquisite living room and dining room which includes dining room set for your personal use. 3 Plus bedrooms, extra room off one bedroom could be office. Fully equipped kitchen and back porch. Includes garage, basement storage, & laundry. Rent includes garage, and laundry.