3770 Pope Court

Set in the beautiful City of Plano, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate. This unit is located in a pet-friendly community, offering a spacious floor plan, single car garage and driveway, private entrances, fully-equipped kitchen, large cabinets, beautiful countertops, and newer appliances. For resident accessibility this unit is located near routes 47 and 34 and only minutes away from the Ronald Reagan Memorial Highway, boasting one of the most convenient locations in Plano. Residents say they love Rainy Investments and this community because of its:



*Spacious Closets

*Large Bedroom Layouts

*Fully-equipped Kitchens

*Patio

*Pet-friendly Community

*Landscaping performed by the Home Owner's Association

*Snow removal performed the Home Owner's Association

*Online tenant portal for making payments and work orders

*24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

*Close to shopping

*Professionally owned and managed



To tour the community and take one step closer to making this unit your new home, contact a member of our professional sales staff to schedule an appointment. Note the advertised rent is for a two year lease with a 3% increase on month 13. Pets are welcome with a pet fee of $295 per pet, plus $25/month per pet. Easy online application with a fee of $35/applicant (all occupants over 18 years old must apply).

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.