All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 16 2020 at 8:43 PM

3770 Pope Court

3770 Pope Court · (630) 409-0006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3770 Pope Court, Plano, IL 60545

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Set in the beautiful City of Plano, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate. This unit is located in a pet-friendly community, offering a spacious floor plan, single car garage and driveway, private entrances, fully-equipped kitchen, large cabinets, beautiful countertops, and newer appliances. For resident accessibility this unit is located near routes 47 and 34 and only minutes away from the Ronald Reagan Memorial Highway, boasting one of the most convenient locations in Plano. Residents say they love Rainy Investments and this community because of its:

*Spacious Closets
*Large Bedroom Layouts
*Fully-equipped Kitchens
*Patio
*Pet-friendly Community
*Landscaping performed by the Home Owner's Association
*Snow removal performed the Home Owner's Association
*Online tenant portal for making payments and work orders
*24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
*Close to shopping
*Professionally owned and managed

To tour the community and take one step closer to making this unit your new home, contact a member of our professional sales staff to schedule an appointment. Note the advertised rent is for a two year lease with a 3% increase on month 13. Pets are welcome with a pet fee of $295 per pet, plus $25/month per pet. Easy online application with a fee of $35/applicant (all occupants over 18 years old must apply).
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3770 Pope Court have any available units?
3770 Pope Court has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3770 Pope Court have?
Some of 3770 Pope Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3770 Pope Court currently offering any rent specials?
3770 Pope Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3770 Pope Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3770 Pope Court is pet friendly.
Does 3770 Pope Court offer parking?
Yes, 3770 Pope Court offers parking.
Does 3770 Pope Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3770 Pope Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3770 Pope Court have a pool?
No, 3770 Pope Court does not have a pool.
Does 3770 Pope Court have accessible units?
No, 3770 Pope Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3770 Pope Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3770 Pope Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3770 Pope Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3770 Pope Court does not have units with air conditioning.
