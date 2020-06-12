326 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Park Ridge, IL

/
3 bedroom apartments
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
1330 Bonita Drive
1330 Bonita Drive, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2344 sqft
Spacious & Gracious Park Ridge Split w/Sub Bsmt. 4BR 3BA - Beautiful J U M B O split in Park Ridge's most sought after Southwest Woods. All rooms are spacious, eat in kitchen with table space, Family room with stone fireplace.
515 Summit Avenue
515 Summit Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2384 sqft
***Short-term sublease option through 11/30/2020 or long-term lease available*** Newly constructed 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom luxury apartment in the heart of Park Ridge! Nearly 2,400 SF unit with all of the upgrades! Living room features a fireplace
1138 Helen Street
1138 Helen Street, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
4585 sqft
This beautifully renovated Georgian is a must see! This charmer built in 1948 has been exquisitely renovated , move-in ready, in a coveted Park Ridge setting. This three bedroom and two full bath home is a perfect executive rental.
100 Belleplaine Avenue
100 Belleplaine Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1750 sqft
Park Ridge Rental 3 Bed 2 Bath duplex with recent rehab. Beautiful hardwood floors, central A/C and laundry on site. Walk to Uptown PR restaurants and shopping or HOT Edison Park restaurants and bars. 2 minute walk to Metra station.
2037 De Cook Avenue
2037 De Cook Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
The owners have lavished LOVE On This Home, adding lots of high end finishes. Elegant Fixtures, granite, quartz, top-of-the-line chef's kitchen, master suite with tray ceiling, luxe en suite and walk in closets.
14 Meacham Avenue
14 Meacham Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2113 sqft
AWESOME TOWN HOME FOR RENT ON A MONTH TO MONTH BASIS LOCATED IN THE UPTOWN TOWN HOME COMPLEX OF PARK RIDGE*LOCATED RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF EVERYTHING, TRADEER JOE'S, SHOPS, CAFES, RESTAURANTS, METRA TRAIN STATION, PARKS AND MORE*THIS FANTASTIC
912 North Greenwood Avenue
912 North Greenwood Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1202 sqft
Move into this charming three bedroom single family home located in prime Park Ridge on June 1st! There is one full bathroom in the home and the basement is unfinished to provide you with ample storage space.
1275 North Northwest Highway North
1275 North Northwest Highway, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
Beautiful and very large apartment in two flat building 3 bedroom 2 bath large kitchen with breakfast bar. Located in great award winning school district. Private Balcony, and Use of nice sized yard.
1606 Hoffman Avenue
1606 Hoffman Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1400 sqft
Available August 1st - Beautiful home, everything is new, available now, pets might be considered depending on size, extra deposit will be required . Top of the line finishes from floor to ceiling.
721 Oriole Avenue
721 North Oriole Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
THIS RECENTLY UPDATED HOME SITS ON A 56X126 LOT LOCATED IN THE COUNTRY CLUB AREA JUST BLOCKS FROM FIELD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND THREE PARKS NEARBY.
Norridge
7736 W Winona St
7736 Winona Street, Norridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
986 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathrooms finished basement, fenced yard, quiet & safe neighborhood, walking distance to parks, great school district. Water utility service is included. 3-month lease with option to renew.
8979 West EMERSON Street
8979 West Emerson Street, Cook County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1408 sqft
Gorgeous! 3 bedrooms, 1.1 baths, updated large eat in kitchen & a separate dining room with finished basement offers a warm and charming duplex home with outstanding living space.
O'Hare
8411 West Berwyn Avenue
8411 West Berwyn Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
Huge 3 bedrooms + a large den (sun room), with 1 full bath & 1 half bath on a very nice & quiet street. Very clean unit with large bedrooms & plenty of closets. Enjoy a large shared backyard, perfect for grilling & relaxing.
Edison Park
7317 North Oconto Avenue
7317 North Oconto Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1250 sqft
Move in August 1, 2020! Very sharp brick ranch in popular Edison Park. This home features updated eat-in kitchen and bathrooms with new ceramic tile. Newer stainless refrigerator,range,microwave and dishwasher.
9503 North Greenwood Drive
9503 Greenwood Drive, Cook County, IL
Charming Greenwood Heights subdivision Beautiful Ranch house sitting on a huge lot 17910 SF. Gleaming Cherry Hardwood floors throughout. Lots of Natural light with large bay window that frames the front living room.
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,061
1517 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,996
1391 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1439 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1786 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
4826 Wright Ter 1st FL
4826 Wright Terrace, Skokie, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1370 sqft
Unit 1st FL Available 07/01/20 Wright Terrace Skokie - Property Id: 295511 Property located in heart of Skokie , Skokie swift walking distance. Target shopping walking distance. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
10348 Mcnerney Dr
10348 Mcnerney Drive, Franklin Park, IL
Beautifuly Rehabed 4B 2Bath House in Franklin Park - Property Id: 294466 Beautifully rehabbed 4 bed 2 bath house in Franklin Park at a great location.
Portage Park
5335 W. Montrose Unit 2
5335 West Montrose Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Historic 3 Bedroom in Portage Park - Beautifully maintained large second floor historic 3 bed/ 1 bath in Portage Park. Close to the Milwaukee Corridor, bars, restaurants, Jewel, Montrose Deli, the expressway, Blue Line, Montrose bus, and the park.
Portage Park
4139 North Long Avenue
4139 North Long Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
HOME SWEET HOME!!! Beautiful Bright 1st Floor Unit With 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms, Sunny Spacious Living and Dinning Room, Eat-in kitchen. Granite countertops, Dishwasher, Microwave, New Fridge, Big Walk-in Closet Space. Hardwood floors throughout.
