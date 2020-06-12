/
2 bedroom apartments
572 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Park Ridge, IL
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
2 S Greenwood
2 South Greenwood Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
A courtyard building with magnificently modern touches is hard to find. So, we modernized the courtyard building in Park Ridge at 2 S. Greenwood.\n\nAcross from the art deco Pickwick Theater, we wanted the units at 2 S.
1412 CAROL STR
1412 Carol Street, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
RENOVATED 2 BED IN PARK RIDGE - Property Id: 165820 RENOVATED 2 BED 1 BATH AVAILABLE NOW IN PARK RIDGE TILE HEATED FLOORS LARGE LIVING OOM WITH LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN GREAT CLOSET SPACE RENOVATED KITCHEN / BATH WALKING DISTANCE TO LUTHERAN GENERAL
1302 Carol st, 2a
1302 Carol Street, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 bed , 1 bath in Park Ridge - Property Id: 287369 This unit is located near the corner of Greenwood and Carol st in Park Ridge, Il. Close to Lutheran General Hospital, Portillos, Home Depot, Notre Dame and Maine East High schools.
712 North Western Avenue
712 N Western Ave, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Beautiful 2 story townhouse well taken care of by owner and clean as a whistle! Ample space for a growing family in a family oriented neighborhood. Big bedrooms on the second floor and a generous living room all covered in gleaming hardwood floors.
201 Thames Parkway
201 Thames Parkway, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1307 sqft
SHARP UPDATED UNIT AVAILABLE JULY 1ST OR AUGUST 1ST. GRANITE KITCHEN TOPS. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. INDOOR PARKING,ELEVATOR BUILDING.NEW INTERIOR DOORS,HEAT,CENTRAL AIR,WATER INCLUDED,THERMOPANE WINDOWS.
170 North Northwest Highway
170 North Northwest Highway, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
In town living in the Heart of Park Ridge - Walk to train, fabulous restaurants, shopping, library, parks & pool. Spacious loft-style top floor 1546 sq ft condo w/10 ft ceilings in an elevator building.
1502 West Talcott Road
1502 Talcott Road, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Updated, maintained, and energy efficient home walking distance to Maine South High School, Extra storage built on to the 2.5 car garage, rec room in basement nice corner lot .
1212 Vine Avenue
1212 S Vine Ave, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1111 sqft
The newest luxury apartment building in Park Ridge, IL is now available for leasing starting June 1st.
1080 North Northwest Highway
1080 North Northwest Highway, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly updated bright 2nd floor 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment in a quiet 2 flat with garage parking and free laundry.
500 THAMES Parkway
500 Thames Parkway, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1250 sqft
THE BEST BRISTOL COURT UNIT YOU WILL EVER SEE. ALL NEW INTERIOR THRUOUT. TOP FLOOR UNIT. ELEVATOR BUILDING, INDOOR PARKING, WATER, HEAT, CENTRAL AIR INCLUDED. STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES, GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS.
Results within 1 mile of Park Ridge
O'Hare
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
O'Hare
8509 W Catherine Unit 389
8509 West Catherine Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
8509 W Catherine Unit 389 Available 07/16/20 2 Bedroom Condo for Rent near Cumberland Blue Line! - Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath condo available for rent on July 16, 2020.
O'Hare
8424 W Catalpa Unit 101
8424 West Catalpa Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1500 sqft
Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath near Blue Line station and Ohare Airport - 1st floor upgraded unit with 2 large bedrooms & 2 baths. Large Kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Hardwood floors everywhere. Washer & dryer in the building. Close to O'Hare Airport.
9078 Heathwood Unit 3C
9078 W Heathwood Dr, Niles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful Condo Available For Rent - To Schedule: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For questions call 312-260-9903 9078 Heathwood Dr. Unit 3C Niles, IL 2 bedrooms 2 bathroom Rent: $1350.
9397 Bay Colony Dr 1W
9397 Bay Colony Drive, Cook County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1000 sqft
Bay Colony Apartment For Rent - Property Id: 144879 Contact Jangear @224-628-9836 for rental details You will love it!! Beautiful 2 bedroom/1 bathroom ground floor with patio. Lots of closet space. Freshly painted. Free laundry use attached.
Edison Park
6953 North Osceola Avenue
6953 North Osceola Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1040 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent an all brick bungalow in the heart of Edison Park! Remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Large room sizes with hardwood floors throughout. Spacious den could be used as a third bedroom! Two-car garage. Huge backyard! Full basement.
1619 East Thacker Street
1619 East Thacker Street, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
This beautiful gut-rehab is only 1 year old and comes with everything you'll need! It has granite counters, stainless appliances, in-unit laundry and FREE HEAT!!! This beautiful spacious 2 bed/1 bath fits king size beds with plenty of room to spare.
9438 Bay Colony Drive
9438 Bay Colony Drive, Cook County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
950 sqft
AVAIL NOW! VERY CLEAN! NEWER WOOD FLOORS THRUOUT,NEWER WINDOWS,NEWER KIT APPLS. NEUTRAL DECOR THRUOUT, CAC, EAT-IN KIT W/WINDOW OVER SINK. SPLIT BR'S, REMOD HALL BATH. LOVELY COURTYARD VIEW FROM BALC. FREE USE OF WASHER & DRYER IN BUILDING.
O'Hare
8711 West Bryn Mawr Avenue
8711 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1245 sqft
Gorgeously Remodeled Executive Rental in Bryn Mawr Place. Open Concept Living. Beautiful Kitchen with Granite Counters Opens to a Bright living/dining great room. Gorgeous Engineered Hardwood Flooring. Covered Balcony allows for Gas Grills.
O'Hare
8718 West CATHERINE Avenue
8718 W Catherine Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1434 sqft
Three story luxurious newer Town-House, 1434 sq ft, super sharp 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with plenty of living and storage space. First floor features a good size foyer, mud room with garage access and a mechanical closet.
1611 ASHLAND Avenue
1611 Ashland Avenue, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
DO YOU LOVE THE CONVENIENCES OF CITY LIVING WHILE STILL ENJOYING THE FEEL OF A NEIGHBORHOOD? THEN THIS IS THE PROPERTY FOR YOU! UPDATED, SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO HAS NEWER CARPET IN BEDROOMS.
Results within 5 miles of Park Ridge
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1102 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
