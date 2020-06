Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

3 bedroom 1.5 bath house in Park Forest, IL - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home for rent in Park Forest. Fireplace in the family room, 1 car detached garage, extra parking next to garage and side drive, and a nice yard. Section 8 Ready!! Monthly rent is $1400 and Security deposit of $1750. Pets welcomed with additional Pet Rent! All applicants must apply online and there is a $45 non-refundable fee.



Call/Text Joseph to schedule viewing

708-314-6727



(RLNE5437265)