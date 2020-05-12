Amenities
1 bedroom. parking available. with balcony. - Property Id: 258454
Location: 525 N Quentin Rd , Palatine , IL , 60067
Rent: $1150
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats only
Laundry: In Building
Parking: 1 spot included
Beautiful very spacious 1bed 1bath apartment with tons of natural light,brand new renovated kitchen and a private balcony.Central heat and air .Laundry on each floor and elevator in building.650 credit is a must NO DOGS.Application fee is 50$ per person.No security deposit 250$ move in fee( non refundable)
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE
Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258454
