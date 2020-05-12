Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator parking dogs allowed

1 bedroom. parking available. with balcony. - Property Id: 258454



Location: 525 N Quentin Rd , Palatine , IL , 60067



Rent: $1150

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Cats only

Laundry: In Building

Parking: 1 spot included



Beautiful very spacious 1bed 1bath apartment with tons of natural light,brand new renovated kitchen and a private balcony.Central heat and air .Laundry on each floor and elevator in building.650 credit is a must NO DOGS.Application fee is 50$ per person.No security deposit 250$ move in fee( non refundable)



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)

Landstar Realty Group

312-307-6616



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258454

Property Id 258454



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5753303)