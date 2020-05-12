All apartments in Palatine
525 N Quentin Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

525 N Quentin Rd

525 North Quentin Road · (312) 307-6616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

525 North Quentin Road, Palatine, IL 60067

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1150 · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
dogs allowed
1 bedroom. parking available. with balcony. - Property Id: 258454

Location: 525 N Quentin Rd , Palatine , IL , 60067

Rent: $1150
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats only
Laundry: In Building
Parking: 1 spot included

Beautiful very spacious 1bed 1bath apartment with tons of natural light,brand new renovated kitchen and a private balcony.Central heat and air .Laundry on each floor and elevator in building.650 credit is a must NO DOGS.Application fee is 50$ per person.No security deposit 250$ move in fee( non refundable)

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258454
Property Id 258454

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5753303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

