Available 07/01/20 Baldwin Greens



Palatine IL.60074

1851 N.Green Ln. N.



$950 / $1000 monthly rent for 1 bedroom apt.

New remodeled kitchen with dishwasher, modern 42" cabinets ,granite counter top,

new stainless steel sink, new range, new over the range microwave oven with hood .

New remodeled bathroom with tile floor.

Whole apt. is freshly painted with brand new wood flooring.

Nice balcony.

Front and back entrance.

Washer & Dryer in the Building.

6 units in building.

You get 2 free parking permits for your vehicles.

Convenient location close to Dundee Rd,/53 Rt., shopping & restaurants.

Renter pays only electric.

Deposit: One month rent.



School Districts: Community Consolidated School District 15, Wheeling Community Cons School District 21,

Arlington Heights School District 25, Township High School District 211

Schools: Montessori School - Long Grove, Quest Academy, Quentin Road Christian School

No Dogs Allowed



