Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Baldwin Greens - Property Id: 290258
Palatine IL.60074
1851 N.Green Ln. N.
$950 / $1000 monthly rent for 1 bedroom apt.
New remodeled kitchen with dishwasher, modern 42" cabinets ,granite counter top,
new stainless steel sink, new range, new over the range microwave oven with hood .
New remodeled bathroom with tile floor.
Whole apt. is freshly painted with brand new wood flooring.
Nice balcony.
Front and back entrance.
Washer & Dryer in the Building.
6 units in building.
You get 2 free parking permits for your vehicles.
Convenient location close to Dundee Rd,/53 Rt., shopping & restaurants.
Renter pays only electric.
Deposit: One month rent.
School Districts: Community Consolidated School District 15, Wheeling Community Cons School District 21,
Arlington Heights School District 25, Township High School District 211
Schools: Montessori School - Long Grove, Quest Academy, Quentin Road Christian School
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290258
Property Id 290258
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5819988)