Palatine, IL
1851 N.Green Ln. N
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1851 N.Green Ln. N

1851 Green Lane North · (773) 519-5775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Palatine
2 Bedrooms
Luxury Places
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Location

1851 Green Lane North, Palatine, IL 60074

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $950 · Avail. Jul 1

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Available 07/01/20 Baldwin Greens - Property Id: 290258

Palatine IL.60074
1851 N.Green Ln. N.

$950 / $1000 monthly rent for 1 bedroom apt.
New remodeled kitchen with dishwasher, modern 42" cabinets ,granite counter top,
new stainless steel sink, new range, new over the range microwave oven with hood .
New remodeled bathroom with tile floor.
Whole apt. is freshly painted with brand new wood flooring.
Nice balcony.
Front and back entrance.
Washer & Dryer in the Building.
6 units in building.
You get 2 free parking permits for your vehicles.
Convenient location close to Dundee Rd,/53 Rt., shopping & restaurants.
Renter pays only electric.
Deposit: One month rent.

School Districts: Community Consolidated School District 15, Wheeling Community Cons School District 21,
Arlington Heights School District 25, Township High School District 211
Schools: Montessori School - Long Grove, Quest Academy, Quentin Road Christian School
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290258
Property Id 290258

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5819988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1851 N.Green Ln. N have any available units?
1851 N.Green Ln. N has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palatine, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palatine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1851 N.Green Ln. N have?
Some of 1851 N.Green Ln. N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1851 N.Green Ln. N currently offering any rent specials?
1851 N.Green Ln. N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1851 N.Green Ln. N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1851 N.Green Ln. N is pet friendly.
Does 1851 N.Green Ln. N offer parking?
Yes, 1851 N.Green Ln. N does offer parking.
Does 1851 N.Green Ln. N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1851 N.Green Ln. N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1851 N.Green Ln. N have a pool?
No, 1851 N.Green Ln. N does not have a pool.
Does 1851 N.Green Ln. N have accessible units?
No, 1851 N.Green Ln. N does not have accessible units.
Does 1851 N.Green Ln. N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1851 N.Green Ln. N has units with dishwashers.
