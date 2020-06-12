/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:34 PM
53 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Orland Park, IL
Last updated June 12 at 12:36pm
9 Units Available
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
1220 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
6 Units Available
Ninety7Fifty on the Park
9750 Crescent Park Cir, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1197 sqft
Near Orland Park Forest Preserve with access to downtown Orland Park's vibrant shopping and dining scene. Comfortable living with plenty of closet space, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Great gym, pool and outdoor fire pit.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Village Square of Orland
1 Unit Available
9324 Waterford Lane
9324 Waterford Lane, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Don't miss this one! Townhouse with newer stairs, kitchen, SS appliances, granite counter tops and laminate floor. Kitchen has newer porcelain tiles. Home also has a newer washer & dryer. Loft can be used as 3rd bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
Colette Highlands
1 Unit Available
10701 Gabrielle Lane
10701 Gabrielle Ln, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1817 sqft
DON'T MISS THIS ONE! 2 BEDROOMS, 2.
Last updated March 25 at 05:00am
Crystal Tree
1 Unit Available
14713 Golf Road
14713 Golf Road, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1900 sqft
Fantastic End Unit W/ Private Entrance Nestled On The 9th Tee In Pristine Crystal Tree Golf/Country Club. Newer Stainless Steel Appliances, Eat-in Kitchen W/ Pass-thru To Family Rm. Bay Windows. Beautiful Hardwood.
Results within 1 mile of Orland Park
Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
Cherry Creek South
1 Unit Available
16806 82nd Avenue
16806 82nd Avenue, Tinley Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
GREAT AND AFFORDABLE FIRST FLOOR 2 BEDROOM UNIT WITH GARAGE! WASHER AND DRYER SUPPLIED WITH THIS IN UNIT LAUNDRY. BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED OAK CABINETS AND CABINET PANTRY IN THE EAT-IN KITCHEN. MASTER HAS WALK-IN CLOSET AND SHARED BATH.
Results within 5 miles of Orland Park
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14607 Karlov
14607 Karlov Avenue, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
14607 karlov - Property Id: 210902 $300 OFF RENT!!! Two bedroom 1.5 bath on quiet block in Midlothian. Large eat-in kitchen, good size bedroom, plenty of closet space, extra half bath in master bedroom carpet, and heat included.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Millennium Lakes
1 Unit Available
7004 Century Court
7004 Century Boulevard, Tinley Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
STUNNING 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE IN MILLENNIUM LAKES SUBDIVISION WITH UPGRADES.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
13751 Lamon Avenue
13751 Lamon Ave, Crestwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1047 sqft
Welcome to this bright and cozy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo available for lease. This 3rd floor unit includes; laminate flooring, stainless steal appliances, large master bed with connected private bath. Neutral colors throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
16663 South Windsor Lane
16663 South Windsor Lane, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1665 sqft
Immediate occupancy! Beautiful and super clean, move in ready. Conveniently located to I-355.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Barrett Brothers Familyland
1 Unit Available
17544 71st Avenue
17544 71st Avenue, Tinley Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
950 sqft
2 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO FOR RENT. RENT INCLUDES HEAT, WATER, AND DUMPSTER TRASH REMOVAL. SHORT DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN TINLEY PARK FEATURING RESTAURANTS, PUBS, TRAIN AND SHOPPING. COIN OPERATED LAUNDRY ON THE FIRST FLOOR.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
15824 PEGGY Lane
15824 Peggy Lane, Oak Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Third floor rental available in great location. Unit features 2 large bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and spacious balcony. Well-maintained building is located in Crime-Free Housing neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
10737 South Lloyd Drive
10737 S Lloyd Dr, Worth, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit. New carpeting and flooring throughout, freshly painted. Eat in Kitchen with plenty of counter space. 2 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. New tile in bathroom. Coin laundry on the 1st floor.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Palos Hills
1 Unit Available
7944 102nd Street
7944 102nd Street, Palos Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1611 sqft
Large corner unit 2 bedroom 2 car attached garage...Credit Score of 660 or above and credit check required $60.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Westgate Valley
1 Unit Available
5719 128th Street
5719 West 128th Street, Crestwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 950 SF apartment 12 unit multi-family apartment building
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Westgate Valley
1 Unit Available
13312 Greenleaf Court
13312 Greenleaf Court, Palos Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13312 Greenleaf Court in Palos Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
11608 Roberts Street
11608 Roberts Street, Mokena, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
This unit is absolutely spotless! Shows beautifully. NO PETS. Must have credit check.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14631 Lamon Avenue
14631 Lamon Avenue, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
950 sqft
Two bedroom, newly painted, carpeted, with front/balcony located in a safe, friendly community. Near strip mall, and restaurants, public transportation, and Metra Stations. (RLNE5657937)
Results within 10 miles of Orland Park
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
9 Units Available
The Park Towers
3905 Tower Dr, Richton Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
975 sqft
Conveniently located in Richton Park close to Metra station, restaurants and the Central Park Wetlands. Pet-friendly community offers maintenance and online payments. Bright, open spaces include expansive windows and beautiful views.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Mount Greenwood
4 Units Available
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
997 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
51 Units Available
TGM Willowbrook
6060 Laurel Lane, Willowbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Willowbrook in Willowbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
6 Units Available
The Hinsdale Apartment Homes
301 W 59th St, Burr Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
904 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
109 Units Available
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1207 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
1 Unit Available
Islander Apartments
1900 Broadway St, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Islander Apartments are located in Blue Island, Illinois, south of Chicago! This 84-unit community is professionally managed by Lumen Property Management and features two-bedroom apartments for rent.
