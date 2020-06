Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

A must see! Nicely updated 2 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with attached 2 car garage. Located in desirable Colette Highlands! Nice open concept. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and eating area with sliding doors leading to balcony. Living room with Fireplace. Large Master Bedroom with with walk in closet, Master Bath w/separate Jacuzzi & shower. Great location across from park & pond! Close to Train & Centennial Park/Pool. Washer/Dryer included. 2 pets allowed. No Pit bull or Rottweiler.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.