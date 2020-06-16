3648 Greenview

Amenities
Fantastic Southport Corridor two bedroom, one bath in Lakeview/Wrigleyville features bay windows, heat included, updated kitchen with custom stone countertops, new mini blinds, freshly painted, new applicances, gas oven/range, fridge, dishwasher, tall ceilings, beautiful original columns and woodwork, tall ceilings, large living and dining rooms, hardwood floors, ceramic tiled bath, large bedrooms, good closet and storage space, onsite laundry, back deck, yard, and garage available! Short walk to Southport Brown Line, upscale retail, shops, cafes and nightlife, too! Won't Last Long! Call Today!
Terms: One year lease