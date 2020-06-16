All apartments in Oakwood Hills
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

3648 Greenview

3648 Greenview Road · No Longer Available
Location

3648 Greenview Road, Oakwood Hills, IL 60013
Silver Lakes Oakwood Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fantastic Southport Corridor two bedroom, one bath in Lakeview/Wrigleyville features bay windows, heat included, updated kitchen with custom stone countertops, new mini blinds, freshly painted, new applicances, gas oven/range, fridge, dishwasher, tall ceilings, beautiful original columns and woodwork, tall ceilings, large living and dining rooms, hardwood floors, ceramic tiled bath, large bedrooms, good closet and storage space, onsite laundry, back deck, yard, and garage available! Short walk to Southport Brown Line, upscale retail, shops, cafes and nightlife, too! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3648 Greenview have any available units?
3648 Greenview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakwood Hills, IL.
What amenities does 3648 Greenview have?
Some of 3648 Greenview's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3648 Greenview currently offering any rent specials?
3648 Greenview isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3648 Greenview pet-friendly?
No, 3648 Greenview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakwood Hills.
Does 3648 Greenview offer parking?
Yes, 3648 Greenview does offer parking.
Does 3648 Greenview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3648 Greenview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3648 Greenview have a pool?
No, 3648 Greenview does not have a pool.
Does 3648 Greenview have accessible units?
No, 3648 Greenview does not have accessible units.
Does 3648 Greenview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3648 Greenview has units with dishwashers.
Does 3648 Greenview have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3648 Greenview has units with air conditioning.
