Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

VACANT Home in a sought after location of Hinsdale Schools Directly across the street from the award winning elementary school of Brook Forest. House has been updated and refreshed recently New carpet new paint etc All one floor living in a very functional layout Attached convenient 2 Car garage Finished Basement and ample storage throughout the home with lots of ample for cars in the semicircle driveway.