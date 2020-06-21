All apartments in O'Fallon
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:34 AM

923 VICTORIA Lane

923 Victoria Lane · No Longer Available
Location

923 Victoria Lane, O'Fallon, IL 62269

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Four Bedroom Home in Quail Meadows Subdivision, Main Floor with Hardwood Flooring, 17 x 12 Vaulted Family Room with Corner Gas Fireplace, 11 x 11 Kitchen Includes Gas Range, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher and Side by Side Refrigerator, 11 x 8 Dining Area Walks Out to Back Deck, 14 x 13 Main Floor Master Suite Includes Walk In Closet and Private Bathroom, Second Floor Includes 13 x 13 Second Bedroom, 13 x 11 Third Bedroom and 10 x 10 Fourth Bedroom, Full Unfinished Basement with Additional Storage, Over Sized Two Car Garage, Moye School One Block Away, Available 08/01/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 VICTORIA Lane have any available units?
923 VICTORIA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in O'Fallon, IL.
What amenities does 923 VICTORIA Lane have?
Some of 923 VICTORIA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 VICTORIA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
923 VICTORIA Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 VICTORIA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 923 VICTORIA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in O'Fallon.
Does 923 VICTORIA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 923 VICTORIA Lane does offer parking.
Does 923 VICTORIA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 923 VICTORIA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 VICTORIA Lane have a pool?
No, 923 VICTORIA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 923 VICTORIA Lane have accessible units?
No, 923 VICTORIA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 923 VICTORIA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 923 VICTORIA Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 923 VICTORIA Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 923 VICTORIA Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
