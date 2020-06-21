923 VICTORIA Lane

Amenities

Four Bedroom Home in Quail Meadows Subdivision, Main Floor with Hardwood Flooring, 17 x 12 Vaulted Family Room with Corner Gas Fireplace, 11 x 11 Kitchen Includes Gas Range, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher and Side by Side Refrigerator, 11 x 8 Dining Area Walks Out to Back Deck, 14 x 13 Main Floor Master Suite Includes Walk In Closet and Private Bathroom, Second Floor Includes 13 x 13 Second Bedroom, 13 x 11 Third Bedroom and 10 x 10 Fourth Bedroom, Full Unfinished Basement with Additional Storage, Over Sized Two Car Garage, Moye School One Block Away, Available 08/01/2020.