822 WHITE OAK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Townhouse Apartment in White Oak Estates Development, First Floor Provides 16 x 16 Living Room and Vaulted Ceiling, 16 x 8 Kitchen and Adjacent Dining Area, Kitchen Provides Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Stove and Refrigerator, Main Floor Half Bathroom, 13 x 10 Bedroom, Washer and Dryer Hook Up, Second Floor Includes 16 x 14 Bonus Loft Area Overlooking Living Room, Full Hallway Bathroom, 13 x 12 Master Bedroom, Off Street Parking, Trash Service Included, Agent Owned, Available 07/20/2020.