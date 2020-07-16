All apartments in O'Fallon
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

822 WHITE OAK Drive

822 White Oak Dr · No Longer Available
Location

822 White Oak Dr, O'Fallon, IL 62269

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Townhouse Apartment in White Oak Estates Development, First Floor Provides 16 x 16 Living Room and Vaulted Ceiling, 16 x 8 Kitchen and Adjacent Dining Area, Kitchen Provides Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Stove and Refrigerator, Main Floor Half Bathroom, 13 x 10 Bedroom, Washer and Dryer Hook Up, Second Floor Includes 16 x 14 Bonus Loft Area Overlooking Living Room, Full Hallway Bathroom, 13 x 12 Master Bedroom, Off Street Parking, Trash Service Included, Agent Owned, Available 07/20/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 WHITE OAK Drive have any available units?
822 WHITE OAK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in O'Fallon, IL.
What amenities does 822 WHITE OAK Drive have?
Some of 822 WHITE OAK Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 WHITE OAK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
822 WHITE OAK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 WHITE OAK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 822 WHITE OAK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in O'Fallon.
Does 822 WHITE OAK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 822 WHITE OAK Drive offers parking.
Does 822 WHITE OAK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 WHITE OAK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 WHITE OAK Drive have a pool?
No, 822 WHITE OAK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 822 WHITE OAK Drive have accessible units?
No, 822 WHITE OAK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 822 WHITE OAK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 822 WHITE OAK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 822 WHITE OAK Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 822 WHITE OAK Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
