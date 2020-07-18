726 TITAN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Condominium in Cambridge Commons Subdivision, 9 Foot First Floor Ceilings, 14 x 14 Living Room Features Marble Surround Gas Fireplace, 10 x 9 Galley Kitchen with Hardwood Flooring Includes Glass Top Electric Range with Built In Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Adjacent Breakfast Area, 12 x 10 Dining Area with Back Patio Access, Second Floor Provides 14 x 12 Master Bedroom with Private Bathroom, 14 x 10 Second Bedroom and 13 x 12 Third Bedroom, Full Hallway Bathroom, Walk In Closets, Finished Basement Includes 27 x 13 Recreation Room and Fourth Bathroom, Community Pool and Club House Privileges Available, One Car Attached Garage, Lawn Care Provided, Photos of Similar Property, Updated Photo Gallery Coming Soon, Available 07/22/2020.