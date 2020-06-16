1129 HIGHTOWER PLACE Drive

Amenities

Four Bedroom Home in Windsor Creek Subdivision, Foyer Entry Opens to 20 x 16 Vaulted Living Room, 14 x 11 Formal Dining Room Features Coffered Ceiling and Arched Doorway, Hardwood Flooring in 12 x 12 Kitchen, 12 x 11 Breakfast Area and 22 x 13 Hearth Room, Cherry Kitchen Cabinets, Appliances Include Glass Top Electric Range and Built In Microwave, Dishwasher and Side by Side Refrigerator, 18 x 14 Master Suite with Walk In Closet and Private Bathroom, Two 14 x 11 Spare Bedrooms and 15 x 12 Office on Main Floor, Finished Walk Out Basement Includes 40 x 16 Recreation Room and 14 x 13 Fourth Bedroom, Cul de Sac Location, Wooded Views, All Bedrooms Include Walk In Closets, Irrigation System, Available 11/01/2019.