O'Fallon, IL
1129 HIGHTOWER PLACE Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

1129 HIGHTOWER PLACE Drive

1129 Hightower Place Drive · (618) 624-2502
Location

1129 Hightower Place Drive, O'Fallon, IL 62269

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3700 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Four Bedroom Home in Windsor Creek Subdivision, Foyer Entry Opens to 20 x 16 Vaulted Living Room, 14 x 11 Formal Dining Room Features Coffered Ceiling and Arched Doorway, Hardwood Flooring in 12 x 12 Kitchen, 12 x 11 Breakfast Area and 22 x 13 Hearth Room, Cherry Kitchen Cabinets, Appliances Include Glass Top Electric Range and Built In Microwave, Dishwasher and Side by Side Refrigerator, 18 x 14 Master Suite with Walk In Closet and Private Bathroom, Two 14 x 11 Spare Bedrooms and 15 x 12 Office on Main Floor, Finished Walk Out Basement Includes 40 x 16 Recreation Room and 14 x 13 Fourth Bedroom, Cul de Sac Location, Wooded Views, All Bedrooms Include Walk In Closets, Irrigation System, Available 11/01/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1129 HIGHTOWER PLACE Drive have any available units?
1129 HIGHTOWER PLACE Drive has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1129 HIGHTOWER PLACE Drive have?
Some of 1129 HIGHTOWER PLACE Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1129 HIGHTOWER PLACE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1129 HIGHTOWER PLACE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1129 HIGHTOWER PLACE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1129 HIGHTOWER PLACE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in O'Fallon.
Does 1129 HIGHTOWER PLACE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1129 HIGHTOWER PLACE Drive does offer parking.
Does 1129 HIGHTOWER PLACE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1129 HIGHTOWER PLACE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1129 HIGHTOWER PLACE Drive have a pool?
No, 1129 HIGHTOWER PLACE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1129 HIGHTOWER PLACE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1129 HIGHTOWER PLACE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1129 HIGHTOWER PLACE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1129 HIGHTOWER PLACE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1129 HIGHTOWER PLACE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1129 HIGHTOWER PLACE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
