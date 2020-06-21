105 Spruce St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage dogs allowed

3 Bedroom House In O'Fallon! - Cute move in ready O'Fallon home in a great neighborhood! This home is centrally located with attached 1 car garage. It has been recently remodeled and updated: a beautiful kitchen, nice bathroom, fresh paint, and new flooring! Washer and dryer hookups are located in a dedicated laundry room. Sliding glass doors in the kitchen lead to a lush, fenced in backyard.

For more information please call or text Alex, directly at (618)-207-3254 or (618) 212-3100 to schedule a showing. Please note that we require a 2 year lease and NO PETS are allowed.



To see a listing of our available homes, please go to our website at www.riversidere.com.



All Applicants must have the following:

1. Monthly Gross income of 3 times the monthly rent

2. No prior evictions within last 5 years

3. Good rental history

4. Application fee is $30 per applicant over 18. (Cannot be refunded once application is processed)



Professionally managed and maintained by Riverside Real Estate, LLC

YouTube Video URL --



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5828716)