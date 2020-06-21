All apartments in O'Fallon
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

105 Spruce St

105 Spruce Street · (618) 212-3100
Location

105 Spruce Street, O'Fallon, IL 62269

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 105 Spruce St · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
dogs allowed
3 Bedroom House In O'Fallon! - Cute move in ready O'Fallon home in a great neighborhood! This home is centrally located with attached 1 car garage. It has been recently remodeled and updated: a beautiful kitchen, nice bathroom, fresh paint, and new flooring! Washer and dryer hookups are located in a dedicated laundry room. Sliding glass doors in the kitchen lead to a lush, fenced in backyard.
For more information please call or text Alex, directly at (618)-207-3254 or (618) 212-3100 to schedule a showing. Please note that we require a 2 year lease and NO PETS are allowed.

To see a listing of our available homes, please go to our website at www.riversidere.com.

All Applicants must have the following:
1. Monthly Gross income of 3 times the monthly rent
2. No prior evictions within last 5 years
3. Good rental history
4. Application fee is $30 per applicant over 18. (Cannot be refunded once application is processed)

Professionally managed and maintained by Riverside Real Estate, LLC
No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5828716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

