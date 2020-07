Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool

Great location (Golf Mill). Transportation. Shopping Mall. Near to I-294. Huge condo available for lease. Pergo flooring, newer appliances, balcony, a/c, parking spot, pool, coin laundry all included. Control your own free heat. Move in fee: $250.00. Tenants allowing limited showings on Tue, Wed, Fri, Sun after 6 pm. with a limit of 4 total; contact agent for details. Gloves and masks mandatory for all parties entering the home. Available as of: 09/03/2020