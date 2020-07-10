/
apartments with washer dryer
141 Apartments for rent in Niles, IL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:34pm
17 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,995
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
712 North Western Avenue
712 N Western Ave, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Beautiful 2 story townhouse in ready to move in well taken care of by owner and clean as a whistle! Ample space for a growing family in a family oriented neighborhood.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
4103 Florence Way
4103 Florence Way, Cook County, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2400 sqft
BRIGHT and SPACIOUS 3 bed, 2.5 bath features high ceilings and has over 2400 square feet.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Morton Grove
8539 CALLIE Avenue
8539 Callie Avenue, Morton Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1400 sqft
Must see this modern newer professional designed 3 bedroom apartment on the first floor with basement. Professionally designed two flat home with high end finishes. hardwood thurout.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
9438 Bay Colony Drive
9438 Bay Colony Drive, Cook County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
950 sqft
AVAIL NOW! VERY CLEAN! NEWER WOOD FLOORS THRUOUT,NEWER WINDOWS,NEWER KIT APPLS. NEUTRAL DECOR THRUOUT, CAC, EAT-IN KIT W/WINDOW OVER SINK. SPLIT BR'S, REMOD HALL BATH. LOVELY COURTYARD VIEW FROM BALC. FREE USE OF WASHER & DRYER IN BUILDING.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
912 North Greenwood Avenue
912 North Greenwood Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1202 sqft
Move into this charming three bedroom single family home located in prime Park Ridge on June 1st! There is one full bathroom in the home and the basement is unfinished to provide you with ample storage space.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
721 Oriole Avenue
721 North Oriole Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3535 sqft
THIS RECENTLY UPDATED HOME SITS ON A 56X126 LOT LOCATED IN THE COUNTRY CLUB AREA JUST BLOCKS FROM FIELD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND THREE PARKS NEARBY.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
800 North Hamlin Avenue
800 North Hamlin Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
500 sqft
Beautiful 1BR/1Bath available for rent in Park Ridge. Modern kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar island. Kitchen opens up to large living area.
Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
9503 North Greenwood Drive
9503 Greenwood Drive, Cook County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1550 sqft
Charming Greenwood Heights subdivision Beautiful Ranch house sitting on a huge lot 17910 SF. Gleaming Cherry Hardwood floors throughout. Lots of Natural light with large bay window that frames the front living room.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
8117 Central Avenue
8117 Central Avenue, Morton Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1800 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED BI-LEVEL IN FAMILY FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD. 1ST FLOOR HAS HARDWD FLRS THRUOUT. KITCH BOASTS NEW CABS, GRANITE TOPS, SS APPLS, BREAKFST BAR. BATH FULLY REMODELED AND A MUST SEE. 3 BDMS W/PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Edison Park
7317 North Oconto Avenue
7317 North Oconto Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1250 sqft
Move in August 1, 2020! Very sharp brick ranch in popular Edison Park. This home features updated eat-in kitchen and bathrooms with new ceramic tile. Newer stainless refrigerator,range,microwave and dishwasher.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
411 wisner st
411 Wisner Street, Park Ridge, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2750 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Brick 4 Bedroom House - Property Id: 315101 Nice 4 bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Niles
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
31 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,410
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,631
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1203 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
21 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,669
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,451
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,785
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,775
2311 sqft
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.
Last updated July 10 at 06:37pm
10 Units Available
Kingston Pointe
1646 River St, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,680
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1370 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, spacious walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry. Enjoy green community, fitness center, pool, bike storage, garage parking. Easy access to local transit, shopping, dining.
Last updated July 10 at 06:01pm
14 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Last updated July 10 at 06:22pm
12 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,664
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
1186 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
50 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,507
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1102 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1439 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Irving Park
3925 North Keeler Ave. Apt.
3925 North Keeler Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
845 sqft
Located on a quiet, tree-lined street in Old Irving Park neighborhood, this property offers: - Easy street parking and easy access to highway - A short walk to the Irving Park blue line stop - Hardwood floors - Heat included - A building engineer -
Last updated July 10 at 06:53pm
4 Units Available
Renew Five Ninety Five
595 S. Des Plaines River Rd, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1495 sqft
Near I-90 and I-294. Large apartments with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and open floor plans. Pet-friendly. Private balconies on each home. Near the Rosemont entertainment district.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
26 Units Available
Ellison Des Plaines
1555 Ellinwood Ave, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,577
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1176 sqft
UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE + 1 YEAR FREE PARKING ON SELECT TWO BEDROOM APARTMENTS! 1.5 MONTHS FREE RENT ON ONE BEDROOM WITH DEN APARTMENT! *limited time/select homes/restrictions apply.
Last updated February 19 at 07:06pm
Contact for Availability
Tapestry Glenview
2550 Waterview Dr, Northbrook, IL
Studio
$1,499
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1042 sqft
Located between Willow Road and I-294. Modern apartment complex with a pool, sun terrace and courtyard. Homes have carpet, stainless steel kitchen appliances, large closets and private laundry facilities.
