NILES ONE BEDROOM WITH PARKING INCLUDED - Property Id: 286709



Location: 7628 N Milwaukee ave, Niles, 60714

Rent: $1050

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Cats only

Laundry: In building

Parking: One assigned spot included



VIDEO TOURS ARE AVAILABLE!

PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING



- Maintenance on-site

- Queen size bedroom

- Modern kitchen and bathroom

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Heating is baseboard and tenant provided

- Must have credit in good standing

- No dogs allowed



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Anastasiia Korinchevska

Landstar Realty Group

224-226-4000



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7628-n-milwaukee-ave-niles-il/286709

