Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

7628 N Milwaukee Ave

7628 North Milwaukee Avenue · (224) 226-4000
Location

7628 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL 60714
Jonquil Terrace

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1050 · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
NILES ONE BEDROOM WITH PARKING INCLUDED - Property Id: 286709

Location: 7628 N Milwaukee ave, Niles, 60714
Rent: $1050
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats only
Laundry: In building
Parking: One assigned spot included

VIDEO TOURS ARE AVAILABLE!
PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING

- Maintenance on-site
- Queen size bedroom
- Modern kitchen and bathroom
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Heating is baseboard and tenant provided
- Must have credit in good standing
- No dogs allowed

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7628-n-milwaukee-ave-niles-il/286709
Property Id 286709

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5950998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

