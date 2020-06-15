7360 N Milwaukee Ave 2A

Amenities
1 bedroom available now in Niles! - Property Id: 267396
Location: 7360 N. Milwaukee
Rent: $1,050
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets Allowed: Cats ok!
Lease Term: 12 months
1 bed 1 bath available now.
- modern kitchen ( incl ' dishwasher ) granite countertops
- hardwood floors
- great bright apartment
- newer bathroom
- good closet space
- laundry in the building
- parking included
- heat not included
