7360 N Milwaukee Ave 2A

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking some paid utils

1 bedroom available now in Niles! - Property Id: 267396



Location: 7360 N. Milwaukee

Rent: $1,050

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets Allowed: Cats ok!

Lease Term: 12 months



1 bed 1 bath available now.

- modern kitchen ( incl ' dishwasher ) granite countertops

- hardwood floors

- great bright apartment

- newer bathroom

- good closet space

- laundry in the building

- parking included

- heat not included



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING



Gisev Teli (Will)

Landstar Realty

(773) 968-0161



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267396

No Dogs Allowed



