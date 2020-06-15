All apartments in Niles
7360 N Milwaukee Ave 2A

7360 North Milwaukee Avenue · (773) 968-0161
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7360 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL 60714
Dutchmans Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2A · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
1 bedroom available now in Niles! - Property Id: 267396

Location: 7360 N. Milwaukee
Rent: $1,050
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets Allowed: Cats ok!
Lease Term: 12 months

1 bed 1 bath available now.
- modern kitchen ( incl ' dishwasher ) granite countertops
- hardwood floors
- great bright apartment
- newer bathroom
- good closet space
- laundry in the building
- parking included
- heat not included

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

Gisev Teli (Will)
Landstar Realty
(773) 968-0161

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267396
Property Id 267396

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5854639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7360 N Milwaukee Ave 2A have any available units?
7360 N Milwaukee Ave 2A has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7360 N Milwaukee Ave 2A have?
Some of 7360 N Milwaukee Ave 2A's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7360 N Milwaukee Ave 2A currently offering any rent specials?
7360 N Milwaukee Ave 2A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7360 N Milwaukee Ave 2A pet-friendly?
No, 7360 N Milwaukee Ave 2A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Niles.
Does 7360 N Milwaukee Ave 2A offer parking?
Yes, 7360 N Milwaukee Ave 2A does offer parking.
Does 7360 N Milwaukee Ave 2A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7360 N Milwaukee Ave 2A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7360 N Milwaukee Ave 2A have a pool?
No, 7360 N Milwaukee Ave 2A does not have a pool.
Does 7360 N Milwaukee Ave 2A have accessible units?
No, 7360 N Milwaukee Ave 2A does not have accessible units.
Does 7360 N Milwaukee Ave 2A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7360 N Milwaukee Ave 2A has units with dishwashers.
Does 7360 N Milwaukee Ave 2A have units with air conditioning?
No, 7360 N Milwaukee Ave 2A does not have units with air conditioning.
