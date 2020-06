Amenities

Beautiful and recently updated 1Bed + Den and 1 Bath second floor condo is available to move-in immediately. This unit has been upgraded with newer carpeting, bathroom tile and fixtures, kitchen countertops and sink . Has an additional separate room that can be a den, a child's sleeping area, or a dining room. Rent price includes heat and cooking gas and water & Sewer and Garbage. Tenant just needs to pay for Electricity !