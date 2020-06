Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Large family home with great open living space! Eat in kitchen with maple cabinets (dishwasher, refrigerator 2019) and is open to family room. Loft area can be 4th bedroom. Master bedroom with walk in closet and updated master bath. All bedrooms with walk in closets. Sliding glass doors to fenced yard and patio and landscaped back yard. Extended porch. Full basement with rough in plumbing. Garage is spacious with extra space for storage. Roof (2018) Washer/dryer (2018) All newer windows and front and rear door. Nest thermostat. Nothing to do but move in. Application requirements are background/credit check, proof of income and proof of ID.