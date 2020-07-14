All apartments in McHenry County
McHenry County, IL
4003 Burton Trail
4003 Burton Trail

4003 Burton Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4003 Burton Trail, McHenry County, IL 60014

Amenities

Spacious home on private wooded lot in Burton's Bridge. Home has a modern kitchen with updated cabinetry, granite counters, breakfast bar, custom tile backsplash, "Insinkerator" disposal, stainless steel appliances, wood-like tile & overhead lighting. Formal dining room is great for entertaining! 1st level den with french doors is the perfect home office. Master suite features walk-in closet and private bath with soaking tub and double sink vanity. 2 additional bedrooms plus huge bonus room. Backyard has a 2 tier patio & composite deck, great for entertaining.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4003 Burton Trail have any available units?
4003 Burton Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McHenry County, IL.
What amenities does 4003 Burton Trail have?
Some of 4003 Burton Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4003 Burton Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4003 Burton Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4003 Burton Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4003 Burton Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4003 Burton Trail offer parking?
No, 4003 Burton Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4003 Burton Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4003 Burton Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4003 Burton Trail have a pool?
No, 4003 Burton Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4003 Burton Trail have accessible units?
No, 4003 Burton Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4003 Burton Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4003 Burton Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4003 Burton Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 4003 Burton Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
