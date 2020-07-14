4003 Burton Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Spacious home on private wooded lot in Burton's Bridge. Home has a modern kitchen with updated cabinetry, granite counters, breakfast bar, custom tile backsplash, "Insinkerator" disposal, stainless steel appliances, wood-like tile & overhead lighting. Formal dining room is great for entertaining! 1st level den with french doors is the perfect home office. Master suite features walk-in closet and private bath with soaking tub and double sink vanity. 2 additional bedrooms plus huge bonus room. Backyard has a 2 tier patio & composite deck, great for entertaining.



We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.