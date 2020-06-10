602 South Jefferson

Amenities

ERWIN PLAZA: Approximately 2,500+SF of contiguous beautiful professional office / medical space available. Space is Class A, fully furnished with reception area, 5 large offices, (one with private restroom and back entrance). Total of 3 ADA Compliant Restrooms. One furnished conference rooms. Beautiful outside patio off of full kitchen.

Join Apex Physical Therapy and St. Clair Chiropractic to lease the remaining suite of this turn key fully furnished professional office space. Rate is $13.00 per SF NNN. NNN's average $2.85 per SF.

Property located in the growing City of Mascoutah, IL. 5 Miles from Mid-America Airport and 7 Miles +/- from Scott Air Force Base.

Great space for Base Contractor, Attorneys, CPA's, etc.