Mascoutah, IL
602 South Jefferson
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:09 AM

602 South Jefferson

602 South Jefferson Street · (618) 624-2111
Location

602 South Jefferson Street, Mascoutah, IL 62258

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,708

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
conference room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
ERWIN PLAZA: Approximately 2,500+SF of contiguous beautiful professional office / medical space available. Space is Class A, fully furnished with reception area, 5 large offices, (one with private restroom and back entrance). Total of 3 ADA Compliant Restrooms. One furnished conference rooms. Beautiful outside patio off of full kitchen.
Join Apex Physical Therapy and St. Clair Chiropractic to lease the remaining suite of this turn key fully furnished professional office space. Rate is $13.00 per SF NNN. NNN's average $2.85 per SF.
Property located in the growing City of Mascoutah, IL. 5 Miles from Mid-America Airport and 7 Miles +/- from Scott Air Force Base.
Great space for Base Contractor, Attorneys, CPA's, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

