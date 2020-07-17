All apartments in Maryville
Maryville, IL
7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr

7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr · (618) 346-7878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr, Maryville, IL 62062

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1000 · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Townhomes for rent in Maryville, IL - AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING 7/1

• Stonebridge Townhomes - located in a quiet community surrounded by
woods and greenspace.
• Convenient Location: Dining, shopping and access to Highway 70/55 and
255 all located within 5 miles.
• Collinsville Unit 10 School District-Maryville Elementary School located less
than 2 miles away.
• Units are internet and cable ready.
• Spacious 1280 SF. Master bedroom has walk in closet.
• One Year Lease
• Pet friendly- Please note our pet policy is one pet less than 25 lbs. There is
a $300 pet deposit and $25 additional monthly rent.
• Maintenance Free-Lawn care and maintenance are included with rent.
• $950/Mo
• Tenant is responsible for all utilities-gas, electric, water, sewer and trash.

(RLNE5182567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr have any available units?
7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr have?
Some of 7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr offers parking.
Does 7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr have a pool?
No, 7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr have accessible units?
No, 7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr has units with air conditioning.
