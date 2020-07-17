7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Townhomes for rent in Maryville, IL - AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING 7/1



• Stonebridge Townhomes - located in a quiet community surrounded by

woods and greenspace.

• Convenient Location: Dining, shopping and access to Highway 70/55 and

255 all located within 5 miles.

• Collinsville Unit 10 School District-Maryville Elementary School located less

than 2 miles away.

• Units are internet and cable ready.

• Spacious 1280 SF. Master bedroom has walk in closet.

• One Year Lease

• Pet friendly- Please note our pet policy is one pet less than 25 lbs. There is

a $300 pet deposit and $25 additional monthly rent.

• Maintenance Free-Lawn care and maintenance are included with rent.

• $950/Mo

• Tenant is responsible for all utilities-gas, electric, water, sewer and trash.



(RLNE5182567)