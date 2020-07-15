/
/
maryville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:18 PM
82 Apartments for rent in Maryville, IL📍
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr
7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr, Maryville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Townhomes for rent in Maryville, IL - AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING 7/1 • Stonebridge Townhomes - located in a quiet community surrounded by woods and greenspace.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
13 Schiber Court
13 Schiber Ct, Maryville, IL
Studio
$2,250
3652 sqft
Building consists of approximately 3.652 SF with 1,900 SF +/- available for lease. Space has direct access from parking lot. Lease rate is $2,250 each month full service. Lease rate includes pro-rata share of taxes, insurance, CAM and utilities.
Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
6849 Hampshire Ct
6849 Hampshire Court, Maryville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1740 sqft
View Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/ZwHxH-8Jj-w Beautiful hardwood floors welcome you into this luxury 2 story townhome with a finished walkout basement just minutes from Anderson Hospital.
Results within 1 mile of Maryville
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2187 Tramore
2187 Tramore, Troy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
VILLA FOR RENT-TROY ILLINOIS-UNIT AVAILABLE TWO BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH FINISHED BASEMENT • Convenient Location: Dining, shopping and Access to Highway 70/55 and 270 all within 5 miles.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2160 Tramore
2160 Tramore, Troy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
• Convenient Location: Dining, shopping and Access to Highway 70/55 and 270 all within 5 miles. • Triad School District-Silver Creek Elementary School. • Units are internet and cable ready. • Spacious 1280 SF. • Master bedroom has walk in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Maryville
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
90 Units Available
Whispering Heights
1010 Enclave Blvd, Edwardsville, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
931 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Whispering Heights staff! Call today to learn how.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
541 Parkside Commons Ct
541 Parkside Commons Ct, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
TOWNHOME FOR RENT NEAR PARK! UNIT AVAILABLE AFTER 7/15 Main Level- 2-Story entry into living room, ½ bath, large coat closet, large eat-in kitchen with pantry, microwave & sliding-glass doors that lead to deck.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
155 Sandridge Dr.
155 Sandridge Dr, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
Two Bedroom Condo with 1 1/2 Baths and Fireplace! - This single level condo has a fireplace in the living room! Has a master bath plus another bath off the hall. Garage with opener too! Range, refrigerator and dishwasher are furnished.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1344 Village Circle Dr
1344 Village Circle Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1440 sqft
Available 07/24/20 AVAILABLE AFTER 7/24 TO VIEW NEWER CONSTRUCTION DUPLEX FOR RENT-BACKS UP TO TREES AND BIKE PATH.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Bayhill Townhomes
116 Bayberry Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
116D Bayberry Ct. Available 08/07/20 Great Location!! 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Town home. Off street parking. Trash included. W/D hookup, Pets welcome. PET POLICY: $30 extra rent per month, $300 pet deposit required.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Towne
700 N Main St, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
2 Bedroom Townhouse Downtown Edwardsville Available 08/07/20 Convenient location in down town Edwardsville!! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse is just blocks away from all the downtown Edwardsville hot spots! 2 assigned parking spaces per unit.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
8250 250 Niles Center
8250 East Kirsch Road, Madison County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
700 sqft
Terrific one bedroom, one bathroom in Skokie features heat and water included, updated kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry room in building, and cats are welcome! Close to
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Cottonwood Village
24 Cherry Tree Ln
24 Cherry Tree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$840
APARTMENT NEAR SIUE - AVAILABLE IN JULY-UPDATING UNIT 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT-RENT IS $840 Living room (14 x 14) with coat closet, kitchen (9 x 11) with dishwasher and sliding glass doors to deck or patio, Two bedroom (11 x 11) and (11 x 10)
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
705 Hilda St.
705 Hilda St, Edwardsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$795
One Bedroom Home in Edwardsville with Washer/Dryer Hookups! - House in Edwardsville with One Bedroom has an open kitchen with a full bath and washer//dryer hookups! Range and refrigerator are furnished.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
757 Village Dr
757 Village Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
Available 07/18/20 TOWNHOME FOR RENT 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT Main Level-living room, eat in kitchen w/ sliding doors (80”X 60”) to patio, storage under stairs, large laundry room, coat closet in hall Upper Level-two bedrooms, one bath, linen
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Peachtree Ln
1 Peachtree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 1 car garage duplex. Kitchen with all appliances, washer and dryer hook ups. Lawn care and maintenance included. Easy access to walking and bike trails.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
18 Heritage Pl
18 Heritage Pl, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$880
Townhome for rent-1/2 off 1st Month's Rent Main Level-Living room, eat-in kitchen with door to patio and stairs that lead to upper level, laundry hook-ups, coat closet and ½ bath off hall Upper level-two bedrooms, full bath, linen closet in
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Cottonwood Village
9 Peartree Ln
9 Peartree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
unit available after 6/30-1/2 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT Main Level- Living room, ½ bath, eat-in kitchen with patio & steps to lower level & pantry, coat closet Upper level- two bedrooms, full bath, linen closet in hall.
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
760 Harvard
760 Harvard Dr, Edwardsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
618 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1st, 2020. Beautiful and spacious newly renovated property.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkview Ridge
170 Homestead Ct, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome w/ garage Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath traditional floorplan townhouse, and W/D hookups and a 1 car garage. $850 monthly. Desirable nieghborhood like setting! Off street parking. Close to SIUE campus.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
220 North Main Street
220 N Main St, Edwardsville, IL
Studio
$2,400
1520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In the heart of downtown Edwardsville with Main Street Frontage. Great traffic count w/stable neighboring tenants. Close to public transportation & city & county government offices.
Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
6150 Trace Parkway Drive
6150 Trace Parkway Dr, Edwardsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
720 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW Virtual Tour https://youtu.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Lancashire Natural Terrace
805 Lancashire Dr, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom garden style unit Available 07/17/20 $725 a month 2 bedroom, 1 bath, all on one level garden style unit for rent. Convenient location. Close to SIUE Edwardsville. Water, sewer and trash included in rent.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
25 GEMSTONE
25 Gemstone Drive, Pontoon Beach, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1750 sqft
Wonderful Opportunity to to live on the Lake. This is a 3 bedroom 1 3/4 bath home with all appliances, 2 car garage and a Lake. Don't miss this. QUALIFICATIONS: We charge a $35 application fee for each adult applicant.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Maryville, the median rent is $700 for a studio, $794 for a 1-bedroom, $1,031 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,366 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Maryville, check out our monthly Maryville Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Maryville area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Maryville from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.
