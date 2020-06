Amenities

hardwood floors garage air conditioning

COME SEE THIS MODERN SPACIOUS 4 BED 1 BATH HOUSE IN SOUTH SUBURBAN MARKHAM. THIS SPACIOUS HOME BOASTS HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE UNIT. OPEN EAT IN KITCHEN, AND LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH BIG WINDOWS FOR GAZING INTO THE FRONT YARD. THERE ARE 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND A BATHROOM IN THE PARTIAL UPSTAIRS AREA THAT OVER LOOKS THE LIVING ROOM AND A SPACIOUS BEDROOM IN BASEMENT. THE HOUSE IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH CENTRAL HEAT, WALL AC UNITS AND A GARAGE. ACCEPTING 4 BED VOUCHERS.



Terms: One year lease