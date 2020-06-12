/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:36 AM
39 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lockport, IL
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
109 Units Available
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1207 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Lockport
1 Unit Available
16017 Tiger Drive
16017 Tiger Drive, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1342 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
17561 South Gilbert Drive
17561 Gilbert Drive, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1393 sqft
Lockport Townhome available for rent as soon as June 11 or 12! Check out this spacious and bright townhouse nestled in community of parks, ponds & walking paths.
Results within 1 mile of Lockport
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
16663 South Windsor Lane
16663 South Windsor Lane, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1665 sqft
Immediate occupancy! Beautiful and super clean, move in ready. Conveniently located to I-355.
Results within 5 miles of Lockport
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Highpoint Apartments
16 Units Available
Highpoint
175 S Highpoint Dr, Romeoville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1117 sqft
Situated nearby all the shopping and dining options that South Weber Road has to offer, this community features a concierge, volleyball court, gym and clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Apartments have been recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
17 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Montclare
13 Units Available
The Brook on Janes
401 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1102 sqft
Conveniently located near I-355 and I-55 for easy commuting. Close to IKEA, The Promenade, and nature preserves. Enjoy stylish design and spacious floor plans in these elegant apartments.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
$
31 Units Available
Riverstone
308 Woodcreek Dr, Bolingbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
810 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens. Tenants get access to a business center, media room and volleyball court. Right near I-355 and I-55. Close to DuPage River Park for a convenient natural getaway.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
16663 South Windsor Lane
16663 South Windsor Lane, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1665 sqft
Immediate occupancy! Beautiful and super clean, move in ready. Conveniently located to I-355.
Results within 10 miles of Lockport
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
9 Units Available
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
1220 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
$
33 Units Available
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1111 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
53 Units Available
Enclave At 127th
23760 W 127th St, Plainfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1112 sqft
Within easy reach of Lake Renwick Preserve and I-55. Each apartment features a private entryway and a kitchen with wood-look floors and granite countertops. Select apartments come with private patios or balconies and attached garages.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
8 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Bridges
6690 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1159 sqft
The Cinemark Seven Bridges and IMAX, along with a variety of other shopping and entertainment options, are convenient to this property. Units feature fireplaces and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym available.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
7 Units Available
The Townhomes at Highcrest
3514 83rd St, Woodridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1200 sqft
Our wonderful apartment community offers a unique living experience by providing residents with spacious apartments, convenient and modern amenities, and a location central to all of the city has to offer.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
6 Units Available
Ninety7Fifty on the Park
9750 Crescent Park Cir, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1197 sqft
Near Orland Park Forest Preserve with access to downtown Orland Park's vibrant shopping and dining scene. Comfortable living with plenty of closet space, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Great gym, pool and outdoor fire pit.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1101 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
15 Units Available
Thornberry Woods Apartment Homes
7501 Gladstone Dr, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1206 sqft
Luxury units include fireplace, carpet, bathtub, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Residents live in community with pool, parking, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym. Located just minutes from Naperville.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4360 Timber Ridge Court
4360 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1100 sqft
Chestnut - 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - First Floor - 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath unit in Joliet / Shorewood area at intersection of I55 and Rt. 52 (Jefferson) 1 Car Garages available at $150 per month. Pet Policy; Under 35 pounds.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
128 East Bailey Road
128 East Bailey Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
980 sqft
Stunning 2 bedroom condo with many updates. Newer maple cabinets, bathroom w/ceramic tile vanity. In unit washer/dryer. Rent includes: heat, cooking gas, trash, water and sewer. Largest floor plan in the Olive Trees.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Village Square of Orland
1 Unit Available
9324 Waterford Lane
9324 Waterford Lane, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Don't miss this one! Townhouse with newer stairs, kitchen, SS appliances, granite counter tops and laminate floor. Kitchen has newer porcelain tiles. Home also has a newer washer & dryer. Loft can be used as 3rd bedroom.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Colette Highlands
1 Unit Available
10701 Gabrielle Lane
10701 Gabrielle Ln, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1817 sqft
DON'T MISS THIS ONE! 2 BEDROOMS, 2.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2811 Hobson Road
2811 Hobson Road, Woodridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1150 sqft
Completely remodeled second floor two BR, two full bathroom end-unit condo for RENT-TO-OWN ($75/month rent credit for purchasing downpayment) Freshly painted throughout, New Carpet, New window treatments, new light fixtures; Spacious Living Room
1 of 8
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
4442 Timber Ridge Ct.
4442 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1203 sqft
4442 Timber Ridge Ct. Available 06/12/20 Chestnut - 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - Second Floor - New Construction (Please note availability is dependent upon building completion and subject to final occupancy approval. Move-in dates subject to change.
1 of 11
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
4444 Timber Ridge Court
4444 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1100 sqft
4444 Timber Ridge Court Available 06/12/20 Chestnut - 2Br/2Ba Rental Home - First Floor - New Construction (Please note availability is dependent upon building completion and subject to final occupancy approval. Move-in dates subject to change.
Similar Pages
Lockport 1 BedroomsLockport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLockport Apartments with BalconyLockport Apartments with Garage
Lockport Apartments with GymLockport Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLockport Apartments with ParkingLockport Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, IL
Woodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, ILLisle, ILMaywood, ILDolton, ILRoselle, ILGeneva, ILCrest Hill, ILBensenville, IL