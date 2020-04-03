All apartments in Lincolnwood
Lincolnwood, IL
3838 West Estes Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:30 PM

3838 West Estes Avenue

3838 Estes Avenue · (312) 953-4998
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Lincolnwood
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

3838 Estes Avenue, Lincolnwood, IL 60712

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful well maintained tri-level home on a quiet tree-lined street in Lincolnwood. Walking distance to everything the town has to offer! As you enter the home you are welcomed by a bright and open floor plan with hard wood floors all through out. Large island and breakfast bar that takes you into the dining space and up to the spacious bedrooms and completely updated modern bathrooms. As you make your way to the lower level, you have all new tiled floors, an additional full bath, and massive family room that is great for entertaining. Another level down is the large basement with all new washer/dryer, and space for additional storage. Big backyard to enjoy summer nights. 2018 roof with an extended warranty, new A/C, brand new stainless steel appliances. Large driveway that can fit up to 4 cars. No detail was spared in this home. You have to come see it for yourself! It truly is one of a kind. Move in ready. *Offer virtual property tours upon request*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3838 West Estes Avenue have any available units?
3838 West Estes Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnwood, IL.
What amenities does 3838 West Estes Avenue have?
Some of 3838 West Estes Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3838 West Estes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3838 West Estes Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3838 West Estes Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3838 West Estes Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnwood.
Does 3838 West Estes Avenue offer parking?
No, 3838 West Estes Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3838 West Estes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3838 West Estes Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3838 West Estes Avenue have a pool?
No, 3838 West Estes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3838 West Estes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3838 West Estes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3838 West Estes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3838 West Estes Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3838 West Estes Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3838 West Estes Avenue has units with air conditioning.
