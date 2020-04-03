3838 West Estes Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful well maintained tri-level home on a quiet tree-lined street in Lincolnwood. Walking distance to everything the town has to offer! As you enter the home you are welcomed by a bright and open floor plan with hard wood floors all through out. Large island and breakfast bar that takes you into the dining space and up to the spacious bedrooms and completely updated modern bathrooms. As you make your way to the lower level, you have all new tiled floors, an additional full bath, and massive family room that is great for entertaining. Another level down is the large basement with all new washer/dryer, and space for additional storage. Big backyard to enjoy summer nights. 2018 roof with an extended warranty, new A/C, brand new stainless steel appliances. Large driveway that can fit up to 4 cars. No detail was spared in this home. You have to come see it for yourself! It truly is one of a kind. Move in ready. *Offer virtual property tours upon request*