Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated yoga bike storage oven

Conveniently located near downtown Libertyville & minutes to Metra train station-Adjacent to bike path!! Large 1 bedroom unit/2ND FLOOR. Very clean and updated. Amenities include all utilities except tenant pays electric. Washer/dryer are located in the basement of the building plus bike storage and yoga room. No smoking & No pets allowed.GOOD credit a must. Please provide MRED application and proof of income . Credit/background to be run thru my smart move. Unit shows great/AVAILABLE ASAP! Price of $1025 is for one person/ two occupants is $1050