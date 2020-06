Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly painted and smell new! A nice home near the center of historic village downtown, close to schools, close to park and trails. New remodeled kitechen with granite counter top, nicely remodeled bathrooms. This lovely home is one of the few near the historic Livertyville downtown area, on quite streets, nice neighborhood. Three and half bathrooms. A spacious basement. Two car garage. Hardwood floors.