Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Rare 1st Floor Unit. NO Stairs. Move In Ready, Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 Bath. Large Living Room with Bay Window. Stainless Steel Appliances Throughout Kitchen. Large Master Bedroom with a Bathroom and Walk-in Closet. Handicap accessible bathroom. Laundry with Washer and Dryer in unit. Across from Adler Park, Close to transportation, and all the downtown Libertyville has to offer! Award winning Schools. Also includes a 1 car garage for additional rent payment.