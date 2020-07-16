Apartment List
/
IL
/
lemont
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:57 AM

67 Apartments for rent in Lemont, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lemont renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
101 Units Available
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1207 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
9 Units Available
Westmont Village
6715 Lakeshore Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,111
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,541
1327 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in the charming western suburbs of Chicago, Westmont Village offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Westmont, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
10 Units Available
The Townhomes at Highcrest
3514 83rd St, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1300 sqft
Our wonderful apartment community offers a unique living experience by providing residents with spacious apartments, convenient and modern amenities, and a location central to all of the city has to offer.

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1009 Claremont Drive
1009 Claremont Drive, Downers Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1800 sqft
Excellent townhome rental in Downers Grove! 3 bed, 2.1 bath has a lot to offer. Living room with hardwood floors, large bay window and vaulted ceilings. Light and bright kitchen has updated appliances, ample table space and huge walk-in pantry.

1 of 25

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Indian Oaks
240 Chippewa Court, Unit B
240 Chippewa Court, Bolingbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhouse for Rent in Bolingbrook, Available Immediately!! VIEW OUR INTERACTIVE 3D VIRTUAL TOUR ONLINE NOW https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wu6fYSCv5iV Gorgeous and recently updated.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:17 AM
1 Unit Available
14 Wildwood Lane
14 Wildwood Lane, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Really NICE place to call home. Freshly painted with laminate flooring first level, ceramic tile flooring in kitchen with tile counters and backsplash, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.

1 of 34

Last updated August 16 at 10:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1635 61st Street
1635 61st Street, DuPage County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3072 sqft
Move Right In to this Turn Key Custom Built 3200SqFt Home with a Contemporary Design and Open Floor Plan.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
16435 Newcastle Way
16435 Newcastle Way, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1566 sqft
Large townhome overlooking open field in back features open first floor with laminate wood flooring, second floor loft overlooks the family room, deluxe master suite with double sinks, two car attached garage, all appliances, and a basement.
Results within 10 miles of Lemont
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:20 AM
9 Units Available
Ninety7Fifty on the Park
9750 Crescent Park Cir, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1197 sqft
Near Orland Park Forest Preserve with access to downtown Orland Park's vibrant shopping and dining scene. Comfortable living with plenty of closet space, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Great gym, pool and outdoor fire pit.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
45 Units Available
Avant at the Arboretum
450 Warrenville Rd, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,163
1287 sqft
Close to Morton Arboretum and interstates 88 and 355. Pet-friendly residence with enclosed dog run. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage; some come furnished. Community amenities include media room, fire pit and pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
28 Units Available
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,673
1363 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
21 Units Available
Highpoint Apartments
Highpoint
175 S Highpoint Dr, Romeoville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,351
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1117 sqft
Situated nearby all the shopping and dining options that South Weber Road has to offer, this community features a concierge, volleyball court, gym and clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Apartments have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
25 Units Available
Beau Bien
Lakeside Apartments
4800 Lake Trail Dr, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,142
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1107 sqft
Luxury community includes parking, 24-hour gym, pool, tennis, and coffee bar. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Located just five minutes away from Naperville and 25 minutes from O'Hare.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:19 AM
$
10 Units Available
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,939
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,401
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,125
1838 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:10 AM
5 Units Available
The Hinsdale Apartment Homes
301 W 59th St, Burr Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
24 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,315
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1096 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
7 Units Available
2200 Grace
2200 South Grace Street, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1440 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. 2200 Grace Apartment Homes in Lombard, IL 60148 feature spacious homes, dishwasher, GE appliances, wood flooring, central AC, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 16 at 12:25 AM
28 Units Available
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1111 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
23 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,539
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1232 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
22 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
Studio
$1,247
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,401
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 16 at 12:12 AM
5 Units Available
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1460 sqft
Near Butterfield Country Club. Also close to Oakbrook Mall and Westmont Station. Apartments boast private entrances, modern kitchens, large bedrooms and private patios or balconies. On-site business center, bark park, fitness center and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
10 Units Available
Maple and Main
1010 Maple Ave, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,846
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,977
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Units feature private balconies, kitchen pantries, and dishwasher. Community has yoga lawn, private storage, pet spa, and fitness club.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
13 Units Available
Regency Place
2003 S Meyers Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1674 sqft
APARTMENTS OPEN TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOURS! Regency Place offers the most luxurious 1, 2 & 3 bed apartment homes in the suburbs. Kitchens include granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & designer pendant lighting.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:09 AM
9 Units Available
Downtown Naperville
OneNineteen
119 S. Main St, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1032 sqft
In the heart of downtown Naperville, One Nineteen on Main has unparalleled proximity to the best shopping and dining in the Western Suburbs.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lemont, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lemont renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Lemont 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLemont Apartments with Balconies
Lemont Apartments with GaragesLemont Apartments with Parking
Lemont Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILBolingbrook, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILRomeoville, ILDarien, ILLockport, ILBurr Ridge, ILWillowbrook, ILLisle, IL
Crest Hill, ILHinsdale, ILWestmont, ILWestern Springs, ILClarendon Hills, ILTinley Park, ILLa Grange, ILSummit, ILBrookfield, ILPlainfield, ILGlen Ellyn, ILOak Lawn, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College