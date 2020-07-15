/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:17 PM
91 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lemont, IL
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
13035 Parker Rd
13035 Parker Road, Cook County, IL
Elegant and spacious, an entertainer's dream home! Providing a spectacular floorplan, formal dining & living room, and a massive great room with cathedral ceilings and fireplace, this home offers everything you need and more for you and your loved
Results within 5 miles of Lemont
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
19 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1262 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
9 Units Available
Westmont Village
6715 Lakeshore Dr, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,541
1327 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in the charming western suburbs of Chicago, Westmont Village offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Westmont, Illinois.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:44 PM
11 Units Available
The Townhomes at Highcrest
3514 83rd St, Woodridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1300 sqft
Our wonderful apartment community offers a unique living experience by providing residents with spacious apartments, convenient and modern amenities, and a location central to all of the city has to offer.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1441 CONCORD Drive
1441 Concord Drive, Downers Grove, IL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1441 CONCORD Drive in Downers Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6887 Fieldstone Drive
6887 Fieldstone Drive, Burr Ridge, IL
This beautiful suburban home with 5 bedrooms and 5 full bathrooms is the perfect place to create memories.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Bloomfield Village
481 Bloomfield Drive
481 Bloomfield Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
Spacious two story single family home with four bedrooms and two and 1/2 baths - Freshly painted - Never appliances -
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
681 Kensington Way
681 Kensington Way, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1618 sqft
NICE 3 BEDROOM 1.1 BATH WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. LOWER LEVEL HAS SLIDING DOOR LEADING OUT TO LARGE FENCED IN YARD. CLOSE TO DINING, SHOPPING, ENTERTAINMENT AND I355. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Park
611 Iola Ave
611 Iola Avenue, Romeoville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
950 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Seller financing available to a well qualified purchaser with significant down payment.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
12 Lorraine Avenue
12 Lorraine Avenue, Woodridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1550 sqft
Three Bedroom/Two Bathroom Ranch House with a Great Location: Close to I-355, Shopping, Community Pool, Tennis Courts & Clubhouse. Large Deck and Beautiful Yard.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Park
336 Macon Avenue
336 Macon Avenue, Romeoville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
New stainless steel appliances. Screened porch in the back. Close to bike/running trail. Five minutes from elementary school. 3 miles from middles school and 1.1 miles from high school. Tool shed in the background.
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
501 Ambriance Drive
501 Ambriance Drive, Burr Ridge, IL
EXQUISITE BRICK CUSTOM HOME IN COVETED AMBRIANCE GATED COMMUNITY. THIS IS A TRUE MASTERPIECE SET ON A THE BEST WATERFRONT INTERIOR LOT IN THE DEVELOPMENT. FEATURING 5 BEDROOMS AND 5.2 BATHS.
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1009 Claremont Drive
1009 Claremont Drive, Downers Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1800 sqft
Excellent townhome rental in Downers Grove! 3 bed, 2.1 bath has a lot to offer. Living room with hardwood floors, large bay window and vaulted ceilings. Light and bright kitchen has updated appliances, ample table space and huge walk-in pantry.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Sedgwick
9931 West 143rd Place
9931 143rd Place, Orland Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
located in old orland historical district, walk to train and local establishments.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hinsbrook
401 70th Street
401 70th Street, Darien, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1128 sqft
Check out this meticulously maintained house close to everything. Kitchen completely redone (floor, cabinets and granite counter tops, SS appliances, and more) and whole house painted in 2017.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
121 68th Street
121 68th Street, Darien, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1386 sqft
Darien is a nice place to live, especially when one has an opportunity to rent this three bedroom,two bath Cape Cod with a basement, one and a half car garage, with a driveway that can easily accommodate four automobiles.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 06:17 AM
1 Unit Available
14 Wildwood Lane
14 Wildwood Lane, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Really NICE place to call home. Freshly painted with laminate flooring first level, ceramic tile flooring in kitchen with tile counters and backsplash, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8523 Thistlewood Court
8523 Thistlewood Court, Darien, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1843 sqft
Great townhome, features living room with 2 story ceiling, gas fireplace, large kitchen with new appliances in 2019 and spacious eating area, two nice size bedrooms, and a large master with sitting area and walk in closet, a spacious master bath
1 of 14
Last updated April 15 at 09:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Indian Oaks
565 Cumberland Lane
565 Cumberland Lane, Bolingbrook, IL
5 bedroom, 2 bathroom~Gorgeous remodel !!! Open concept kitchen-living room-dining room. Brand new kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets, SS appliances, island with stool seating and recessed lights.
1 of 3
Last updated March 9 at 09:51 PM
1 Unit Available
1813 Newport Road
1813 Newport Road, Downers Grove, IL
BEAUTIFUL & MOVE IN READY, this home features a spacious open floor plan, LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN w/ PENINSULA ISLAND, formal living & dinning rooms, separate family room w/ sliding patio door leading to extended deck PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING!!! All
1 of 34
Last updated August 16 at 10:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1635 61st Street
1635 61st Street, DuPage County, IL
Move Right In to this Turn Key Custom Built 3200SqFt Home with a Contemporary Design and Open Floor Plan.
1 of 36
Last updated October 16 at 10:41 PM
1 Unit Available
215 RODGERS Court
215 Rodgers Dr, Willowbrook, IL
COME SEE OUR FRESH NEW LOOK. RARELY AVAILABLE BARCELONA HOME COMPLETELY UPDATED! WELCOMING COURTYARD, 2-STORY FOYER OPENS TO SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH CURVED ARCHES TO SEPARATE DINING ROOM.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7205 Bentley Avenue
7205 Bentley Avenue, Darien, IL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7205 Bentley Avenue in Darien. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
204 Granada Court
204 Granada Court, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1329 sqft
FRESHLY UPDATED UNIT! LOTS OR NEWS & NEWER'S IN THIS UNIT.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILBolingbrook, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILRomeoville, ILDarien, ILLockport, ILBurr Ridge, ILWillowbrook, ILLisle, IL