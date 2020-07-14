All apartments in Lemont
Find more places like 1382 State Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lemont, IL
/
1382 State Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

1382 State Street

1382 State Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lemont
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

1382 State Street, Lemont, IL 60439

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Like new! Gorgeous 1200 sf modern apartment on 2nd Fl ~ Features: Two generous size bedrooms w/walking closets ~ Ceramic mosaic bath w/separate shower and tub, Vanity w/granite top ~ Beautiful cherry kitchen w SS "Frigidaire" appliances/ granite top & mosaic back-splash ~ Huge 22X22 Family Rm w/Fire Pl ~ Private Balcony ~ Coin laundry & storage in Basement ~ All bells & whistles! Located in secluded quiet area ~ Tenant pays electric + gas, water & garb included in rent ~ Parking space for 2 cars ~ Per owner no Pets and no smokers please ~ Good credit (700+) is a must! Income and Background check required ~ Available AUGUST 1st ~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1382 State Street have any available units?
1382 State Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemont, IL.
What amenities does 1382 State Street have?
Some of 1382 State Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1382 State Street currently offering any rent specials?
1382 State Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1382 State Street pet-friendly?
No, 1382 State Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lemont.
Does 1382 State Street offer parking?
Yes, 1382 State Street offers parking.
Does 1382 State Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1382 State Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1382 State Street have a pool?
No, 1382 State Street does not have a pool.
Does 1382 State Street have accessible units?
No, 1382 State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1382 State Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1382 State Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1382 State Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1382 State Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lemont 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLemont Apartments with Balconies
Lemont Apartments with GaragesLemont Apartments with Parking
Lemont Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, IL
Mount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, IL
Elmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILJoliet, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILMarkham, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College