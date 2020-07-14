1382 State Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Like new! Gorgeous 1200 sf modern apartment on 2nd Fl ~ Features: Two generous size bedrooms w/walking closets ~ Ceramic mosaic bath w/separate shower and tub, Vanity w/granite top ~ Beautiful cherry kitchen w SS "Frigidaire" appliances/ granite top & mosaic back-splash ~ Huge 22X22 Family Rm w/Fire Pl ~ Private Balcony ~ Coin laundry & storage in Basement ~ All bells & whistles! Located in secluded quiet area ~ Tenant pays electric + gas, water & garb included in rent ~ Parking space for 2 cars ~ Per owner no Pets and no smokers please ~ Good credit (700+) is a must! Income and Background check required ~ Available AUGUST 1st ~