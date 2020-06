Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Huge 4 bedroom Home Available - To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me

For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903



17153 Oakwood Ave. Lansing, IL

4 bedrooms

1 bathroom

Rent: $1400.00



Unit Features:

Huge Single Family Home with a 2 car garage available! Freshly painted with a nice sized living room and huge eat-in kitchen! Washer/Dryer hookup. 2 bedrooms on the main level and 2 bedrooms on the 2nd level. Very spacious. Huge enclosed backyard Schedule Today!



Update: Carpet is being replaced.



Utilities Included: Water



Qualifications:

Voucher Recipients Welcome

No Evictions

No major judgements or liens with utility companies

Application Fee: $35.00 per adult 18 and over

Copy of Prospective ID

1 Months Pay Check Stubs

6 months of Rental History payments

$600.00 Non-Refundable Move-In Fee



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5769712)