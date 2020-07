Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Bright & Beautiful 2 story townhouse with private entrance! New Laminate Flooring. Kitchen opens to spacious living room. Roomy master w/ full bath includes soaking tub, separate shower, 2 closets & volume ceilings! Large Loft great for an office or entertainment area. Washer/Dryer In Unit. Full, unfinished basement great for storage! Two car garage. Relax and Grill in your backyard. Pets welcome! 1 Mile from Woodman's. Don't let this rarely available unit pass you by!