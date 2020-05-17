All apartments in Lake Zurich
Last updated May 17 2020 at 1:27 AM

65 Old Mill Grove Road

65 Old Mill Grove Road · (847) 438-6200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

65 Old Mill Grove Road, Lake Zurich, IL 60047
Old Mill Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1155 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Opportunity To Live In The Old Mill Grove Subdivision * New Appliances, New Carpet & Freshly Painted Move In Ready Ranch With A Huge Fenced Yard, Extra Deep 2 Car Garage, Updated Kitchen with Plenty of Cabinets with a Breakfast Bar & Ample Storage*Hardwood Floors in the Kitchen, Living Room & Eating Area*Living Room has a Wood Burning Stove & Ceiling Fan*There is Lots of Closet Space *Extra Storage in Outside Shed*Large Patio*Close To Schools, Park, Town, Library & The Beach on Lake Zurich

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Old Mill Grove Road have any available units?
65 Old Mill Grove Road has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 65 Old Mill Grove Road have?
Some of 65 Old Mill Grove Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Old Mill Grove Road currently offering any rent specials?
65 Old Mill Grove Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Old Mill Grove Road pet-friendly?
No, 65 Old Mill Grove Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Zurich.
Does 65 Old Mill Grove Road offer parking?
Yes, 65 Old Mill Grove Road does offer parking.
Does 65 Old Mill Grove Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 65 Old Mill Grove Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Old Mill Grove Road have a pool?
No, 65 Old Mill Grove Road does not have a pool.
Does 65 Old Mill Grove Road have accessible units?
No, 65 Old Mill Grove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Old Mill Grove Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 Old Mill Grove Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 65 Old Mill Grove Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 Old Mill Grove Road does not have units with air conditioning.
