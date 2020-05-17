65 Old Mill Grove Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great Opportunity To Live In The Old Mill Grove Subdivision * New Appliances, New Carpet & Freshly Painted Move In Ready Ranch With A Huge Fenced Yard, Extra Deep 2 Car Garage, Updated Kitchen with Plenty of Cabinets with a Breakfast Bar & Ample Storage*Hardwood Floors in the Kitchen, Living Room & Eating Area*Living Room has a Wood Burning Stove & Ceiling Fan*There is Lots of Closet Space *Extra Storage in Outside Shed*Large Patio*Close To Schools, Park, Town, Library & The Beach on Lake Zurich