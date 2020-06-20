All apartments in Lake Zurich
Find more places like 580 Waterford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Zurich, IL
/
580 Waterford Drive
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:14 AM

580 Waterford Drive

580 Waterford Drive · (847) 438-6200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Zurich
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

580 Waterford Drive, Lake Zurich, IL 60047
Chasewood North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1696 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a Fantastic Rental*House is Also For Sale for $349,900 but Will Be Taken Off the Market when It is Rented Out*Classic 2-Story Saltbox Elevation in this Completely Remodeled 3 Bedroom/2.1 Bathroom Home*Located in the Ever So Popular Isaac Fox Elementary & Middle South Schools*Freshly Painted Throughout (2020)*Entire 1st Floor has Shining Wood Laminate Floors*Large Formal Living Room & L-shaped Dining Room Combination for Entertaining*Light & Bright Super-sized Family Room & Kitchen has Open Floor Plan*New Kitchen (2020) features Beautiful Cabinetry, Stainless Appliances & Granite Counter-tops with an Under-mount Sink*Family Room features Wood Burning Fireplace, Ceiling Fan & Patio Doors to Large Deck*Updated 1/2 Bathroom with Granite with a Under-mount Sink*Entire Upstairs has New Hardwood Floors (2020)*Master Bedroom Suite features Walk-in Closet, Ceiling Fan & a Beautifully Remodeled Master Bathroom (2020) with Custom Cabinetry with Granite Tops, Ceramic Tiled Floors & Beautiful Shower with Ceramic Tile Walls & Glass Shower Door*2nd & 3rd Bedrooms have Good Closet Space & are Serviced by a Full Hall Bathroom that has a New Vanity with Ceramic Floors & Ceramic Tile*Over-sized Private Yard is Fenced*New Fence at the Back Lot Line (2020)*Window Treatments (2020) New Roof, Siding & Windows (2015)*Driveway (2015)*Garage Door Opener (2015)*No Pets Do Not Ask*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 580 Waterford Drive have any available units?
580 Waterford Drive has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 580 Waterford Drive have?
Some of 580 Waterford Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 580 Waterford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
580 Waterford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 580 Waterford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 580 Waterford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Zurich.
Does 580 Waterford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 580 Waterford Drive offers parking.
Does 580 Waterford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 580 Waterford Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 580 Waterford Drive have a pool?
No, 580 Waterford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 580 Waterford Drive have accessible units?
No, 580 Waterford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 580 Waterford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 580 Waterford Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 580 Waterford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 580 Waterford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 580 Waterford Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Zurich 3 BedroomsLake Zurich Apartments with Balconies
Lake Zurich Apartments with GaragesLake Zurich Apartments with Parking
Lake Zurich Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILGlendale Heights, ILWinnetka, ILMorton Grove, ILGlen Ellyn, ILBatavia, IL
Wauconda, ILWoodstock, ILRiver Forest, ILAddison, ILPingree Grove, ILElmwood Park, ILGlencoe, ILLake in the Hills, ILGrayslake, ILRound Lake, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity