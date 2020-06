Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit gym parking garage yoga

Custom 2 story 4,300 square feet Brick dream home with elegant open layout sitting on 1.6 acres ~ As you make your way through the home you will notice the 2 story family room a floor to ceiling brick fireplace can you imagine inviting friends over to watch the big game here? Living Room with fire place leading to den area can be used as an office ~ A beautifully equipped kitchen with double oven ~ granite counter tops and oak cabinets and eating area ~ Imagine you are here cooking for the holidays with family and friends ~ Four season Sun Room with built in cabinet can be used as Exercise/Yoga with a sliding door leading to deck area ~ Master bedroom is huge with a sitting area and built cabinet and walk-in closet ~ Gorgeous backyard great for cookout parties with custom built 3 tier deck with pergola and extensive lighting and surround sound system ~ Fire pit great spot for chilly evening around a fire ~ Full walk-out basement with a fireplace and roughed in plumbing waiting for your personal touch ~ 3 car garage.