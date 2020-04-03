All apartments in Lake Zurich
267 Clair View Court

267 Clair View Court · (224) 286-4186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

267 Clair View Court, Lake Zurich, IL 60047

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,750

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4265 sqft

Amenities

**must see 3D tour click on virtual tour to open it** Breathtaking luxurious home in a pristine neighborhood. You'll fall in love with this % bedroom, 4.5 bath home the moment you step in. The architecture is simply stunning - from the wrought-iron staircase, high-end door detailing, beautiful white beams, chandeliers, wainscoting, crown molding - no expense was spared. The custom chef's kitchen has a walk-in pantry, double ovens, tile backsplash, huge island, and wine fridge. The grand, two-story living room has a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace at its focal point. Unique, stylish office space off the living room with a huge glass window and French doors. Full, finished walk-out basement offers even more luxurious space to spread out. The master suite includes a claw-foot tub and oversized walk-in shower. Double-tiered deck/patio is the perfect space to entertain overlooking your beautiful yard with mature landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 267 Clair View Court have any available units?
267 Clair View Court has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 267 Clair View Court have?
Some of 267 Clair View Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 267 Clair View Court currently offering any rent specials?
267 Clair View Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 267 Clair View Court pet-friendly?
No, 267 Clair View Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Zurich.
Does 267 Clair View Court offer parking?
Yes, 267 Clair View Court does offer parking.
Does 267 Clair View Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 267 Clair View Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 267 Clair View Court have a pool?
No, 267 Clair View Court does not have a pool.
Does 267 Clair View Court have accessible units?
No, 267 Clair View Court does not have accessible units.
Does 267 Clair View Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 267 Clair View Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 267 Clair View Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 267 Clair View Court does not have units with air conditioning.
