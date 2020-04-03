267 Clair View Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

**must see 3D tour click on virtual tour to open it** Breathtaking luxurious home in a pristine neighborhood. You'll fall in love with this % bedroom, 4.5 bath home the moment you step in. The architecture is simply stunning - from the wrought-iron staircase, high-end door detailing, beautiful white beams, chandeliers, wainscoting, crown molding - no expense was spared. The custom chef's kitchen has a walk-in pantry, double ovens, tile backsplash, huge island, and wine fridge. The grand, two-story living room has a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace at its focal point. Unique, stylish office space off the living room with a huge glass window and French doors. Full, finished walk-out basement offers even more luxurious space to spread out. The master suite includes a claw-foot tub and oversized walk-in shower. Double-tiered deck/patio is the perfect space to entertain overlooking your beautiful yard with mature landscaping.