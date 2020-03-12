890 Old Elm Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Extremely well cared for home. A three bedroom with two full and one half bath. Very roomy Living Room with wood burning fireplace and combo dining room. Kitchen with eating area. Separate family room. Walk out lower level is the full imprint of the home with second family room or bedroom. Also a second kitchen downstairs. The mechanical room has storage 43'x14'. One year lease minimum. One block from Ft. Sheridan train station. Pets will be considered.