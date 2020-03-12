890 Old Elm Road

Extremely well cared for home. A three bedroom with two full and one half bath. Very roomy Living Room with wood burning fireplace and combo dining room. Kitchen with eating area. Separate family room. Walk out lower level is the full imprint of the home with second family room or bedroom. Also a second kitchen downstairs. The mechanical room has storage 43'x14'. One year lease minimum. One block from Ft. Sheridan train station. Pets will be considered.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
