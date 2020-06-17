All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

1591 North Western Avenue

1591 North Western Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1591 North Western Avenue, Lake Forest, IL 60045

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
**Available NOW** Sprawling ranch perfectly situated on .62 acres on a quiet cul-de-sac. Enjoy views from around the house from your wrap around screened in porch. The large living room and separate dining room provide great spaces for entertaining, both with sliders to the screened in porch. The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and an abundance of cabinets for all your storage needs. In the family room you will find the brick fireplace, wet bar and beamed ceilings. Master bedroom with ensuite, 2 additional bedrooms with generous closet space, half bath, and shared full bath with double vanity complete the main level. Partially finished basement offers added living with a bedroom, full bath and sitting area; a great place to retreat. *No Pets*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1591 North Western Avenue have any available units?
1591 North Western Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, IL.
What amenities does 1591 North Western Avenue have?
Some of 1591 North Western Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1591 North Western Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1591 North Western Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1591 North Western Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1591 North Western Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 1591 North Western Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1591 North Western Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1591 North Western Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1591 North Western Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1591 North Western Avenue have a pool?
No, 1591 North Western Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1591 North Western Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1591 North Western Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1591 North Western Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1591 North Western Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1591 North Western Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1591 North Western Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
