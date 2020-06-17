1591 North Western Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

**Available NOW** Sprawling ranch perfectly situated on .62 acres on a quiet cul-de-sac. Enjoy views from around the house from your wrap around screened in porch. The large living room and separate dining room provide great spaces for entertaining, both with sliders to the screened in porch. The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and an abundance of cabinets for all your storage needs. In the family room you will find the brick fireplace, wet bar and beamed ceilings. Master bedroom with ensuite, 2 additional bedrooms with generous closet space, half bath, and shared full bath with double vanity complete the main level. Partially finished basement offers added living with a bedroom, full bath and sitting area; a great place to retreat. *No Pets*