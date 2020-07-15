Apartment List
136 Apartments for rent in La Grange Park, IL with balconies

1 Unit Available
509 E 31st St B
509 East 31st Street, La Grange Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
La Grange Park 2br heated w/garage - Property Id: 130611 Sunny garden unit by Robinhood Park, updated kitchen with SS appliances, updated bath, good size bedrooms with generous closets and ceiling fans, laminate flooring throughout, unit painted in
$
37 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
Studio
$1,573
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,013
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.

1 Unit Available
17 South Madison Avenue
17 South Madison Avenue, La Grange, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1504 sqft
Beautiful one of a kind greystone just a minutes walk to Downtown La Grange restaurants and shops! This spacious loft-like rowhome is full of character with newly stained hardwood floors, brand new cabinets, spiral staircases, exposed brick walls,

1 Unit Available
13 South Waiola Avenue
13 South Waiola Avenue, La Grange, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1400 sqft
A fantastic rental opportunity just 1/2 block to Stone Ave Metra Station. Parking, and laundry on-site. Three finished levels. Gorgeous kitchen with dishwasher, stainless appliances, washer and dryer, and ceramic tile.

1 Unit Available
300 South Madison Avenue
300 South Madison Avenue, La Grange, IL
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
3320 sqft
No greater way to experience La Grange Living! Furnished, luxury rental opportunity! Get a taste of our urban suburban community in this show stopping Victorian on an oversized large corner lot, 3 blocks from town and top rated Cossitt Elementary

1 Unit Available
2800 South 10th Avenue
2800 10th Avenue, Broadview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
962 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom family home with in unit laundry and beautiful patio. Garage not included. 3 Parking space included with house only. Small dog under 15 lbs may be consider with additional pet fee.
21 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,324
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,647
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,187
1063 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified

5 Units Available
The Hinsdale Apartment Homes
301 W 59th St, Burr Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

26 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2360 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

38 Units Available
TGM Willowbrook
6060 Laurel Lane, Willowbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Willowbrook in Willowbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

66 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,659
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified

17 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,560
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,829
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,754
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified

51 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Studio
$1,115
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Verified

20 Units Available
Eldridge Townhomes
2 Elm Creek Dr Suite B, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
2129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2687 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,799
2998 sqft
NOW OPEN Homes ready for move in. We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Eldridge Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 offers brand new spacious family townhomes with ultramodern finishes.
Verified

26 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,758
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.

1 Unit Available
648 Mitchell
648 Mitchell Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
648 Mitchell Available 08/04/20 3 bedroom single family home Elmhurst for rent - Great maintained property in Lincoln School District. Nice sized fenced in yard. Beautiful wood floors throughout. Great location.

1 Unit Available
6887 Fieldstone Drive
6887 Fieldstone Drive, Burr Ridge, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
4893 sqft
This beautiful suburban home with 5 bedrooms and 5 full bathrooms is the perfect place to create memories.

1 Unit Available
7422 Madison Street
7422 Madison Street, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1219 sqft
BRAND NEW TWO (2) BED, ONE (1) BATH FOREST PARK renovated apartment available. Great light throughout. HUGE kitchen island. Hardwood floors. Stainless steel appliances. Spacious walk-in closets. Built-in wet bar. IN-UNIT washer/dryer.

1 Unit Available
185 E Oneida Ave.
185 Oneida Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Great Location in Elmhurst - Ready to move in! This 3 bedroom tri-level with 2 full baths is cute as can be! Combo living room/dining room, updated kitchen with table space and bonus whole house generator. Large deck, 2.

1 Unit Available
West Village
804 S 15th Ave
804 S 15th Ave, Maywood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
Apartment features hardwood floors thru-out, maple cabinets, granite counter tops, SS appliances, tiled bathrooms, decorative lighting and central air and heat. On-site laundry room & off-street parking on a private. lot.

1 Unit Available
129 Acacia Circle
129 Acacia Circle, Indian Head Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1664 sqft
Simply gorgeous totally remodeled 2 bdrs and 2 baths unit located on the 2 nd floor.

1 Unit Available
829 South Monroe Street
829 South Monroe Street, Hinsdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1160 sqft
Totally renovated! Gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 baths ranch, 2 fabulous newer kitchen and baths, best location near ALL schools, walk to The Community House. Good credit a must. Pets may be acceptable with pet deposit. Av Must use lessor's lease.

1 Unit Available
537 East park Avenue
537 East Park Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1198 sqft
UPDATED JULIAN SPLIT, 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, FAMILY ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, SEPRATE DINNING ROOM, CERAMIC ENTRYWAYS & BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS. OPEN STAIRCASE TO 2ND FLOOR CREATES SPACIOUS EFFECT. FAMILY ROOM IS (5) STEPS DOWN FROM KITCHEN.

1 Unit Available
868 South STRATFORD Avenue
868 Stratford Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3000 sqft
4 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHS, EAT-IN KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, WALK-OUT FAMILY RM TO PATIO PLUS LARGE DECK OFF KITCHEN. FULLY FINISHED SUB BASEMENT WITH ANOTHER BEDROOM & KITCHEN - PERFECT FOR IN-LAW ARRANGEMENT.
City Guide for La Grange Park, IL

"When you move from a neighborhood, you are suddenly reminded of how many friends you have and how much you like them." John Williams, WGN Radio Host / Resident

Located in Cook County, Illinois, La Grange Park is a small village with a population of 13,579 and is a suburb of Chicago. It is right up the alley of those who are looking for a unique community to call home. Did you know there is an interesting story behind the incorporation of La Grange Park? It was incorporated in 1892 when the residents of the area got fed up with the activities of Pete Swanson, who set up an illegal tavern in the community. By incorporation, they were able to exercise control over such activities and control the development of the area. Are you looking for a specific type of apartment for rent in La Grange Park? Even if you are searching for rental condos, apartments with paid utilities or an apartment complex, we have the information to help make your search easier. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in La Grange Park, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for La Grange Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

