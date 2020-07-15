136 Apartments for rent in La Grange Park, IL with balconies
"When you move from a neighborhood, you are suddenly reminded of how many friends you have and how much you like them." John Williams, WGN Radio Host / Resident
Located in Cook County, Illinois, La Grange Park is a small village with a population of 13,579 and is a suburb of Chicago. It is right up the alley of those who are looking for a unique community to call home. Did you know there is an interesting story behind the incorporation of La Grange Park? It was incorporated in 1892 when the residents of the area got fed up with the activities of Pete Swanson, who set up an illegal tavern in the community. By incorporation, they were able to exercise control over such activities and control the development of the area. Are you looking for a specific type of apartment for rent in La Grange Park? Even if you are searching for rental condos, apartments with paid utilities or an apartment complex, we have the information to help make your search easier. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for La Grange Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.