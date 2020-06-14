142 Apartments for rent in La Grange Park, IL with garage

"When you move from a neighborhood, you are suddenly reminded of how many friends you have and how much you like them." John Williams, WGN Radio Host / Resident

Located in Cook County, Illinois, La Grange Park is a small village with a population of 13,579 and is a suburb of Chicago. It is right up the alley of those who are looking for a unique community to call home. Did you know there is an interesting story behind the incorporation of La Grange Park? It was incorporated in 1892 when the residents of the area got fed up with the activities of Pete Swanson, who set up an illegal tavern in the community. By incorporation, they were able to exercise control over such activities and control the development of the area.